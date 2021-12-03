Can I Travel To Mexico From The U.S.?

Mexico has been the go-to vacation spot during the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic due to its loose rules and restrictions on travel. But with the Omicron variant slowly creeping its way into society, many countries are adding tighter border control measures in hopes to keep the mutated strain at bay. Here is what you need to know in order to be able to travel to Mexico.

Can You Travel to Mexico?

For the most part, yes, but there are some things you need to know.

Mexico has kept its borders open to North Americans for a good portion of the pandemic. Even with the new Omicron variant, Mexico is ultimately allowing travel and not adding more restrictions as of this date.

Testing and Vaccination Requirements to Enter Mexico

Before you enter Mexico, you will need to complete a declaration of health. You can access the document here. The questions are relatively straight forward and ask some general questions regarding your health and recent potential exposures to Covid-19.

Mexico does not require U.S. citizens to provide documentation of negative covid results. Mexico also does not require travelers to be vaccinated to enter the country. However, at the airport, you may be subject to a health screening upon arrival. If symptoms of Covid-19 are detected, you will be tested and potentially required to undergo a mandatory quarantine. Keep in mind that it’s entirely up to the person who examines you to determine whether or not you have symptoms.

Requirements When Transiting Mexico

Mexico has no Covid-19 related restrictions when it comes to transiting through the airport. Make sure to check with your final destination, though, to make sure that transiting through Mexico is permitted when entering said country.

Testing and Vaccination Requirements to Enter the United States From Mexico

When entering the United States by air, the testing and vaccination requirements are as follows:

U.S. Citizens do not have to be vaccinated to reenter. Even if fully vaccinated, a negative Covid-19 test is required and must be taken no more than one day before departure. In addition, U.S. citizens who are able to provide proof of having Covid-19 within 90 days of departure, proof equaling a positive test result and documentation of recovery, may enter the United States.

Non-U.S. Citizens must be fully vaccinated and provide proof of their vaccination status. Additionally, a negative Covid-19 test result prior to boarding must be presented.

Other Important Things to Know

Mexico asks that tourists wear face masks in public settings, social distance and follow its Covid-19 prevention guidelines as much as possible. You can access these guidelines here.

While not federally mandated, some states and even cities may require masks to be worn at all times. A federal curfew is also not mandated, but some states in Mexico do enforce a curfew. Interstate travel throughout Mexico can be restricted in some cities depending on the current situation.

Finally, make sure to keep track of Mexico’s Covid-19 monitoring system during your travels. Mexico uses a system of color-coded labels to let the public know the risk level, and ultimately, the restrictions implemented. You can access the list of restrictions here.

