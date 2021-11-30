Can I Travel To Italy From The United States?

Despite concerns about the Omicron variant of Covid-19, travel between Italy and the United States is open. But vaccination and testing requirements make it imperative to prepare before you embark on your trip.

Requirements to Enter Italy from the U.S.

Travelers from the United States are allowed to enter Italy, and there are no restrictions on the type of travel permitted.

To enter the country, you must have the following information available for travelers 6 and older (children under 6 are exempt from testing and quarantine requirements):

A completed Passenger Locator Form. This is used for contact tracing if you’re exposed to an infectious disease like Covid during your stay

A completed self-declaration form that may be collected by your airline or Italian law enforcement when you arrive in Italy

A negative molecular PCR test or a rapid antigen test for Covid-19, performed within 72 hours prior to arriving in Italy. The cost of Covid tests in the United States ranges from free (at some testing sites) to as much as $300.

Proof of vaccination OR documentation that you recovered from Covid within the past six months before arriving in Italy.

Pfizer-BioNtech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines are accepted. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) vaccination card is sufficient proof of vaccination for U.S. citizens entering Italy; paper and digital formats are accepted. You must have received your last vaccine dose at least 14 days prior to travel in order to be considered fully vaccinated.

You’ll be asked for this information when you arrive at the airport.

If you don’t have proof of vaccination or a recovery certificate, you’ll have to self-isolate for five days when you arrive in Italy. You’ll need a negative PCR or rapid antigen test in order to exit isolation at the end of your five-day period. Contact the regional health authority for details about the isolation process.

It’s important to keep in mind that the current situation is developing, and new restrictions could be put in place by the Italian government at any time. For more information on restrictions for U.S. travelers entering Italy, visit the U.S. Embassy in Italy website.

Requirements to Enter the U.S. from Italy

If you’re a U.S. citizen or permanent resident reentering the U.S. from Italy via air travel, you must do the following:

Show proof of vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test taken within three days of your flight to the U.S.

If you’re not vaccinated, proof of a negative test result from one day prior to your flight to the U.S. is required.

If you’ve recovered from Covid within 90 days prior to travel, you may present certification of that in lieu of a negative test result. You’ll need to declare your recovery status on an attestation form—this statement will be collected and checked by your airline.

If you’re not a U.S. citizen and don’t have immigration status in the U.S., you must provide proof of vaccination before boarding a flight to the United States.

All air passengers 2 year and older must provide a negative test result or proof of recent recovery upon departure for the U.S. PCR and rapid tests are accepted. If you don’t have your negative test results at the time of departure or haven’t taken a test, you won’t be permitted to board your flight from Italy to the United States.

The U.S. embassy in Italy notes that rapid antigen tests cost around $20, while PCR tests cost around $70.

For more information on requirements for travelers reentering the United States, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.

