Can I Travel To Germany From The United States?

Despite concerns about the Omicron variant of Covid-19, travel between Germany and the United States is open. But vaccination and testing requirements make it imperative to prepare before you embark on your trip.

Requirements to Enter Germany from the U.S.

The United States is not considered by Germany to be a virus variant or high risk area at this time. People 12 and over who are traveling from the U.S. and entering Germany must present one of the following:

Proof of a negative test result within the prior 48 hours (for rapid tests) or 72 hours (for PCR tests)

Proof of vaccination

Proof of recovery from Covid-19 between 28 days and and up to six months prior to arrival

You’re required to present this information to your airline and if requested by border officials when you arrive in Germany.

Proof of vaccination must be documented in German, English, French, Italian or Spanish. Physical and digital forms are accepted, but photographs of physical forms are not—a digital form must be issued by an official source.

If you’re entering Germany from a virus variant or high risk area or have visited one in the previous 10 days before arrival, you must provide a negative Covid test regardless of your vaccination or recovery status. People traveling from these areas must obtain a negative rapid test no more than 24 hours before you depart that location to enter Germany.

You must register online before arriving and carry proof of registration with you when you arrive. You may also need to quarantine for up to 14 days upon arrival.

If you’re just transiting through Germany from a virus variant or high-risk area, you’re exempt from the registration requirement.

It’s important to keep in mind that the current situation is developing, and new restrictions could be put in place by the German government at any time. For more information on restrictions for U.S. travelers entering Germany, visit the Germany Federal Foreign Office website.

Requirements to Enter the U.S. from Germany

If you’re a U.S. resident reentering the U.S. from Germany via air travel, you must do the following:

Show proof of vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test taken within three days of your flight to the U.S.

If you are not vaccinated, proof of a negative test result from one day prior to your flight to the U.S. is required.

If you recovered from Covid within 90 days prior to travel, you may present certification of that in lieu of a negative test result.

If you are not a U.S. citizen and don’t have immigration status in the U.S., you must provide proof of vaccination before boarding a flight to the United States.

All air passengers 2 years and older must provide a negative test result or proof of recent recovery upon departure for the U.S. PCR and rapid tests are accepted. If you don’t have your negative test results at the time of departure or haven’t taken a test, you won’t be permitted to board your flight from Germany to the United States.

Tests in Germany range in cost from around $20 to $35 for rapid tests, while PCR tests can cost more.

For more information on requirements for travelers reentering the United States, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.

