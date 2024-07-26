Can I Collect My Spouse's Social Security Before They Retire?

Yes, you can collect your spouse’s Social Security benefits before they retire - but there are specific conditions and limitations to consider. The primary requirement is that your spouse must be eligible for retirement benefits and have filed for them. If you are at least 62 years old, you may qualify for spousal benefits, which can amount to up to 50% of your spouse’s full retirement benefit. However, claiming benefits before your full retirement age may reduce the monthly amount you receive. For hands-on advice about your specific retirement, consult with a financial advisor.

Qualifications for Receiving Spousal Social Security Benefits

To receive spousal Social Security benefits, you must meet certain qualifications. First and foremost, your spouse must be entitled to receive Social Security retirement or disability benefits. This means they need to have accumulated the required number of work credits - typically 40 credits or around ten years of work - to qualify for their own benefits. Once they meet this threshold, they become eligible to provide spousal benefits.

Here are two additional factors that could affect whether you qualify for spousal benefits:

Age requirements: You must be at least 62 years old to start receiving spousal benefits (though if you begin taking benefits before full retirement age, the amount you receive will be reduced permanently). Or, if you care for a child who is under 16 or disabled and receives Social Security benefits, you may qualify for spousal benefits at any age.

You must be at least 62 years old to start receiving spousal benefits (though if you begin taking benefits before full retirement age, the amount you receive will be reduced permanently). Or, if you care for a child who is under 16 or disabled and receives Social Security benefits, you may qualify for spousal benefits at any age. Marital requirements: You must have been married to your spouse for at least one year before applying for benefits. If you are divorced, you may still be eligible for spousal benefits under certain conditions, including that you must have been married to your ex-spouse for at least 10 years and currently be unmarried. Additionally, your ex-spouse must be eligible for Social Security benefits, although they do not need to have started receiving them for you to claim spousal benefits.

Note that the amount you receive as a spouse can be up to 50% of your spouse’s full retirement benefit if you wait to claim until your full retirement age, which ranges from 66 to 67, depending on your birth year. But, if you choose to receive benefits earlier, the amount you get will be reduced. For example, if you start taking benefits at 62, you might receive only about 35% of your spouse's benefit.

Furthermore, if you continue to work while receiving spousal benefits and are below your full retirement age, your benefits might be reduced based on your earnings. The Social Security Administration sets annual limits on how much you can earn before they start withholding part of your benefits. However, once you reach full retirement age, you can earn any amount without affecting your Social Security benefits.

When Can a Spouse Start Collecting Social Security Benefits?

The earliest a spouse can start receiving Social Security benefits is at age 62.

For a spouse to start collecting Social Security benefits, the primary benefit recipient must first be eligible and have filed for their benefits. This eligibility typically requires the primary recipient to have accrued enough work credits, generally 40 credits or about 10 years of work, to qualify for their Social Security benefits. Once the primary recipient has filed, the spouse can apply for their spousal benefits, even if the primary recipient has not retired from work.

At this point, a spouse can receive up to 50% of the primary recipient’s full retirement benefit. However, it’s important to note that collecting benefits before reaching full retirement age will result in a permanently reduced benefit amount. This reduction can be significant, so you should consider whether early collection aligns with long-term financial needs. Generally, it’s advisable to wait until reaching full retirement age so as to receive the maximum possible spousal benefit.

Factors to Consider Before Collecting Social Security Benefits

Deciding when to collect Social Security benefits is an important step in retirement planning. One of the primary considerations is the impact of timing on the amount you receive. If you start collecting benefits at your full retirement age, you will receive 100% of your benefit. However, if you delay collecting past your full retirement age, your benefit amount increases, due to delayed retirement credits, up until age 70. This can significantly boost your monthly income during retirement.

Impact on Spousal Benefits

For married couples, the timing of when each spouse collects Social Security can influence the total benefits received. If one spouse waits until full retirement age to collect spousal benefits, they can receive up to 50% of their spouse’s full retirement benefit. However, if they start earlier, the spousal benefit is reduced.

Health and Longevity

Your health and life expectancy are important factors to weigh when deciding when to start collecting benefits. If you are in good health and have a family history of longevity, delaying benefits could be advantageous, as you would receive higher monthly payments for a longer period. Conversely, if you have health concerns or a shorter life expectancy, it might make sense to start benefits earlier to ensure you receive the support you need while you can benefit from it.

Employment and Earnings

If you plan to continue working while collecting Social Security benefits and are below full retirement age, your benefits may be temporarily reduced based on your earnings. The Social Security Administration sets annual earnings limits, and exceeding these limits can result in a reduction of your benefits. But once you reach full retirement age, there are no earnings limits, and you can work without any reduction in your Social Security benefits.

Financial Needs and Resources

Assessing your overall financial situation - including savings, investments and other sources of retirement income - is essential before deciding when to collect Social Security benefits. If you have substantial retirement savings, you might be able to afford to delay benefits to increase your monthly payments. On the other hand, if you need immediate income, starting benefits earlier could be necessary to meet your financial needs.

Bottom Line

While it is possible to collect spousal Social Security benefits before your spouse retires, there are specific eligibility requirements and potential reductions to consider. Your spouse must be eligible for and have filed for their benefits, and you need to be at least 62 years old to start receiving spousal benefits.

