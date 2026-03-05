Can Huntington's Inorganic Expansion Fuel Long-Term Growth?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated HBAN has been actively using acquisitions and mergers to expand its market presence and strengthen its competitive position in the U.S. banking sector.

In February 2026, Huntington completed its merger with Cadence Bank. This transaction expanded the company’s branch network to nearly 1,400 locations across 21 states and strengthened its presence across Texas and the southern United States. The merger is expected to create meaningful revenue synergies, and expand the bank’s commercial and consumer banking capabilities.

It has also focused on expanding into high-growth regions, particularly in the southern United States. In October 2025, the bank acquired Veritex Holdings, significantly boosting its presence in Texas. The deal added $9.3 billion in loans and $10.5 billion in deposits, accelerating the company’s growth in key markets, such as Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston.

In 2022, HBAN acquired Capstone Partners, which enhanced its capital markets capabilities and broadened advisory services for mergers, acquisitions and financing transactions. In the same year, Huntington acquired Torana to strengthen its digital banking capabilities and enterprise payments strategy. These acquisitions have helped the company diversify its services and improve operational efficiency. The 2021 merger with TCF Financial Corporation helped the bank become one of the top U.S. bank holding companies while strengthening its presence across the Midwest.

Huntington’s series of disciplined, strategically aligned acquisitions demonstrates a long-term growth strategy centered on scale, market expansion and enhanced capabilities. With each deal, the company has broadened its geographic footprint, strengthened competitive positioning and created opportunities for cost efficiencies and revenue acceleration. If integration milestones are met and projected synergies are realized, these inorganic initiatives are well-positioned to drive sustainable earnings growth and enhance Huntington’s profitability.

Management expects earnings per share of $1.90-$1.93 in 2027, supported by continued core earnings growth, accelerating revenue synergies from Cadence and Veritex, disciplined expense management, and incremental benefits from share repurchases. The company expects to achieve a PPNR compounded annual growth rate of 6-9% and envisions an 18-19% ROTCE by 2027.

Other Firms Inorganic Expansion Efforts

PNC Financial PNC is accelerating growth through acquisitions and partnerships aimed at broadening its capabilities and revenue streams. In January 2026, the company completed the acquisition of FirstBank Holding Company, including its subsidiary FirstBank.

PNC Financial's management expects the acquisition to be earnings accretive, adding nearly $1 per share by 2027, with integration slated for completion by June 2026. The transaction also added 95 branches and $26.8 billion in assets, more than tripling PNC Financial's branch network in Colorado and expanding its presence in Arizona to more than 70 branches

Fifth Third Bancorp FITB has been on an aggressive inorganic expansion path and the strategy is clearly designed to reshape its long-term growth trajectory.

In February 2026, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired Comerica, creating the ninth-largest U.S. bank, with roughly $288 billion in assets, $224 billion in deposits and $174 billion in loans. In December 2025, Fifth Third Bancorp agreed to acquire Mechanics Bank’s Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting and Servicing business to expand its footprint in multi-family finance and add a $1.8-billion servicing portfolio.

HBAN’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

HBAN shares have gained 11.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 10.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Huntington’s currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks 1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.