Can Humana's Margin Recovery Drive Long-Term Earnings Growth?

Humana Inc. HUM has spent the past two years dealing with higher medical costs as more seniors returned for treatments that were delayed during the pandemic. The pressure weighed heavily on Medicare Advantage margins and profitability. The company is now shifting its focus from membership growth to earnings improvement, with the goal of restoring insurance margins to above 3% by 2028.

We’re already seeing early signs of a turnaround. Humana’s first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings were $10.31 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.5% as medical cost trends began to moderate. Its vital insurance benefit ratio dropped to 89.4% under management’s 90% ceiling. Despite a turbulent industry landscape, HUM remains on track to achieve approximately 25% growth in individual Medicare Advantage membership this year, showing the resilience of its core business.

The company is pursuing disciplined pricing, exiting less profitable markets, and implementing streamlining initiatives, including the sale of its remaining stake in Gentiva, to free up cash. However, HUM’s real competitive advantage lies in its ability to integrate technology with patient care. A prime example is CenterWell, whose revenues increased 19.7% year over year to $6.1 billion in the first quarter of 2026. By investing in digital tools and automation, Humana is cutting out messy administrative overhead while keeping patient care highly efficient.

Headwinds like Medicare funding pressures aren't vanishing overnight. Humana's early progress suggests its turnaround strategy is genuinely gaining traction. With a sharper focus on profitability, operational efficiency, and integrated care, it finally looks well positioned to navigate the challenges ahead.

How Are Humana's Peers Positioned?

Humana is not the only health insurer facing elevated medical costs. Peers like UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH and Elevance Health, Inc. ELV have also faced pressure from higher healthcare utilization in recent years.

UnitedHealth has been affected by rising Medicare Advantage costs, but its diversified business model provides some protection. UNH's Optum segment, which spans healthcare services, pharmacy benefits and technology solutions, helps offset pressure on its insurance operations and supports earnings stability.

Elevance Health has likewise reported elevated medical costs as members continue to seek healthcare services at higher rates. While insurance remains its core business, Elevance benefits from a diversified mix of commercial, Medicaid and Medicare plans, which helps reduce dependence on any single market.

HUM’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of HUM have gained 40.2% year to date, outperforming the broader industry’s 22.2% increase.



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From a valuation standpoint, HUM trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26X, up from the industry average of 17.69X. Humana carries a Value Score of B.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HUM’s 2026 earnings implies a 47.4% deterioration year over year, followed by a 66.1% improvement next year.



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The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Humana Inc. (HUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.