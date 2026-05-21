Can HTH Sustain Efficient Returns With Robust Capital Base in Place?

Hilltop Holdings Inc. HTH appears well-positioned to sustain its capital return strategy. The company has consistently rewarded shareholders through dividend payments over the years, underscoring steady earnings performance and prudent capital allocation.



In January 2026, HTH announced an 11% increase in its quarterly common stock dividend to 20 cents per share. The dividend was paid out on Feb. 27 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 13. The company has a five-year annualized dividend growth rate of 9.29%, having increased its dividend 5 times in the last five years. Currently, Hilltop Holdings’ payout ratio stands at 30% of earnings, highlighting a solid and sustainable dividend policy.



In addition to distributing dividends, HTH supports shareholders through share repurchases. In January 2026, its board of directors authorized a stock repurchase program worth up to $125 million through January 2027. As of March 31, 2026, almost $78 million worth of repurchase authorization remained available.



HTH holds a decent balance sheet and liquidity profile. As of March 31, 2026, it had debt (comprising short-term borrowings and notes payable) of $1.15 billion, and cash and due from banks worth $874.2 million. The company reported a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 12.82% and a CET 1 capital ratio of 19.08% at the first-quarter 2026 end.



Consistent dividend growth, ongoing share repurchases and a strong capital and liquidity position will collectively support HTH’s ability to sustain disciplined and efficient capital distribution. This will, thereby, enhance long-term shareholder confidence in the stock.

Disciplined Capital Distribution - Other Banks' Approach

Bank OZK OZK has regularly been increasing its quarterly dividend. In April 2026, it hiked its dividend for the 63rd consecutive quarter.



Also, OZK has a share buyback plan in place. In June 2025, the company announced a share repurchase program worth $200 million with an expiration date of July 1, 2026. As of March 31, 2026, $29.5 million worth of authorization remained available.



A robust capital position and lower debt-equity and dividend payout ratios compared with peers will likely keep Bank OZK’s capital distribution activities sustainable.



Hancock Whitney Corporation HWC announced an 11.1% dividend hike in January 2026, following a 12.5% hike in quarterly dividend in January 2025 and a 33.3% hike in 2024.



HWC also has a share repurchase plan in place. In December 2025, its board of directors approved a buyback plan to repurchase up to 5% of its shares, effective Jan. 1, 2026, through Dec. 31, 2026. In first-quarter 2026, the company repurchased 1.4 million shares.

Price Performance & Zacks Rank of HTH

In the past year, HTH shares have gained 25%, outperforming the industry's 11.2% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, HTH carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank OZK (OZK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.