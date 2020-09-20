Can Hormel Foods Sustain Its Momentum Once COVID-19 Is Gone?

Posting 13.5% share gains during the first seven months of the year, Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) is one of a cadre of consumer staples stocks riding the COVID-19 wave to increased profits and performance. While the 31% of its sales derived from foodservice took a hit from the prolonged restaurant shutdown, Hormel's highly diversified product range allowed it to quickly switch emphasis to growth sectors, such as staple foods.

The famous canned meat brand, Spam, made a comeback after years of decline, with U.S. canned meat demand skyrocketing 70% through April, May, and June. Hormel's grocery segment saw double-digit sales increases during the period. Furthermore, the company frequently kept coronavirus infection rates below 3% at its facilities.

Image source: Getty Images.

Hormel's third fiscal quarter (Q3) 2020 earnings report confirmed its pandemic profitability. Grocery, including canned meat and stew, continued to lead with a 36% gain in revenue, while organic net sales saw a 2% uptick and operating free cash flow witnessed a positive leap of 72%.

Despite its strengths, Hormel has a relatively poor reputation among analysts. According to data collected by Seeking Alpha, only one out of 13 Wall Street analysts is bullish on the company, with nine neutral, two bearish, and one "very bearish." However, Hormel appears to be a solid company and, most importantly, a Dividend King, with 54 consecutive years of dividend growth.

While COVID-19 temporarily buttressed Hormel's bottom line, its steadily growing dividend is the linchpin of its long-term success, driving dependable long-term growth in its share value. Fools interested in investing in Hormel should view the popular bearish sentiment as a positive, providing periodic dips in share price that make it possible to more affordably add Hormel stock to their portfolio.

10 stocks we like better than Hormel Foods

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Hormel Foods wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.