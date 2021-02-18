Can Horizon Pharma Stock Continue Higher After 25% Gains In 10 Days?

The stock price of Horizon Pharma (HZNP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on treatments for rare and rheumatic diseases, and serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, has seen a solid 25% rise over the last ten trading days, while it’s up 6% over the last five trading days, and we believe the rally may continue in the near term. The rise can largely be attributed to strong preliminary Q4 results, and the company’s announcement of the Viela Bio acquisition. Viela Bio will help Horizon expand its rare-diseases portfolio, as the company will gain Uplizna, the only approved treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), an eye disease. Horizon already secured the U.S. FDA approval for Tepezza, a treatment for thyroid eye disease (TED) last year. The company is also looking to expand its existing labels, and such developments have kept the stock price buzzing over the recent past.

Looking at the recent rally, the 25% rise for HZNP stock over the last 10 days compares with just 6% gains seen in the broader S&P 500 index. Now, is HZNP stock poised to gain further? It appears so. While HZNP stock has seen a massive 3.6x rally since the lows of March 2020, the strong revenue growth and multiple approvals have kept the stock price moving over the recent past. The company’s total revenues are expected to grow 65% for the full year 2020. Given the current momentum in the stock, and based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last few years, we believe that there is a 55% chance of a rise in HZNP stock over the next month (twenty one trading days). See our analysis on Horizon Pharma Stock Chances of Rise for more details. Curious about the possibility of rising over the next quarter? Check out the HZNP Stock AI Dashboard: Chances Of Rise And Fall for a variety of scenarios on how HZNP stock could move.

Five Days: HZNP 6.2%, vs. S&P500 1.5%; Outperformed market

(17% likelihood event)

Horizon Pharma stock rose 6.2% over a five-day trading period ending 2/15/2021, compared to broader market (S&P500) rise of 1.5%

over a five-day trading period ending 2/15/2021, compared to broader market (S&P500) rise of 1.5% A change of 6.2% or more over five trading days is a 17% likelihood event, which has occurred 217 times out of 1256 in the last five years

Ten Days: HZNP 25%, vs. S&P500 6.2%; Outperformed market

(12% likelihood event)

Horizon Pharma stock rose 25% over the last ten trading days (2 weeks), compared to broader market (S&P500) rise of 6.2%

over the last ten trading days (2 weeks), compared to broader market (S&P500) rise of 6.2% A change of 25% or more over ten trading days is a 12% likelihood event, which has occurred 161 times out of 1240 in the last five years

While HZNP stock could gain more, 2020 has created many pricing discontinuities which can offer attractive trading opportunities. For example, you’ll be surprised how counter-intuitive the stock valuation is for Pfizer vs Merck.

See all Trefis Price Estimates and Download Trefis Data here

What’s behind Trefis? See How It’s Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs For CFOs and Finance Teams | Product, R&D, and Marketing Team

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.