Can HomeGoods Become The TJX Companies' Next Profit Driver?

The TJX Companies, Inc.’s TJX HomeGoods banner is increasingly looking like more than just a complementary business within the retailer's portfolio. The chain is emerging as a meaningful earnings contributor as its scale, sales momentum and profitability continue to improve.



The latest quarter highlighted that shift. HomeGoods posted a 9% comparable sales increase in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, outpacing the company's larger banners and demonstrating broad-based demand across regions and customer income groups. Net sales in the HomeGoods (United States) division rose 11% year over year to $2,506 million. More importantly, profitability improved at an even faster pace, with segment margin expanding 270 basis points to 12.9%.



The performance also reinforces the strength of HomeGoods' merchandising proposition. The banner continues to attract shoppers with an eclectic assortment of home fashions and furnishings sourced from around the world and offered at compelling values through its off-price model. The broad-based growth across regions and income demographics suggests that its appeal extends well beyond a specific customer segment.



Just as importantly, strong sales momentum is translating into higher profitability. The expansion in segment margin indicates that HomeGoods is not only growing faster but also becoming a more efficient business as it gains scale. The latest results suggest the banner is strengthening the contribution to TJX's earnings mix and establishing itself as an increasingly important profit engine within the portfolio.

TJX and Peers See Similar Dynamics

Ross Stores ROST achieved strong growth through disciplined execution of its off-price model. Driven by robust customer traffic, Ross Stores delivered a stellar 17% comparable store sales increase in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. The broad-based gains across income levels, age groups and ethnicities underscore the banner's wide consumer appeal. Importantly, Ross Stores translated this sales momentum into stronger profitability, with operating margin expanding 120 basis points to 13.4%.



Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL has been benefiting from the disciplined execution of its off-price model. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Burlington Stores reported 6% comparable store sales growth and a 14% increase in total sales. Disciplined inventory management, faster inventory turns and an ability to chase trends enabled Burlington Stores to convert sales growth into margin expansion and consistent earnings growth.

TJX’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of The TJX Companies have gained 1.8% in the past month compared with the industry’s growth of 2%.



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From a valuation standpoint, TJX trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93X, down from the industry’s average of 30.91X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The TJX Companies’ fiscal 2027 and 2028 earnings per share has inched up 2 cents and 1 cent to $5.17 and $5.67, respectively, in the past 30 days.



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TJX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.