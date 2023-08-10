Can Home Depot (HD) Q2 Earnings Beat Despite Soft Demand Trends?

Home Depot, Inc. HD is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 15, before market open. Its top and bottom lines are likely to have declined in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal second-quarter earnings of $4.46 per share suggests a decline of 11.7% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. The consensus estimate has been unchanged in the past 30 days.



The consensus mark for quarterly revenues is pegged at $42.2 billion, indicating a decline of 3.5% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 0.5%. The leading home improvement retailer recorded an earnings surprise of 1.66% in the last four quarters, on average.

Key Factors to Note

Home Depot’s second-quarter fiscal 2023 performance is likely to have been affected by soft consumer spending trends, normalized transactions and continued investments to capture market share. On the last reported quarter’searnings call the company noted that transactions gradually normalized as consumer spending shifted from goods to services. It stated that many economists projected flat real economic growth and consumer spending for 2023, which is likely to get reflected in the fiscal second-quarter results.



Moreover, the company’s fiscal second-quarter results are expected to reflect the continued negative impacts of lumber deflation, leading to soft comps. In the fiscal first quarter, it witnessed a significant decline in lumber prices relative to the year-ago quarter. Lumber negatively impacted comps by 220 basis points in the fiscal first quarter. The continuation of these trends is expected to have impacted comps in the to-be-reported quarter.



We expect comps for the fiscal second quarter to decline 5.1% mainly on lumber deflation, continued deceleration across many departments and pressures in several big-ticket discretionary categories. Deflation from core commodity categories, primarily in lumber, is expected to have negatively impacted the company’s average ticket growth in the fiscal second quarter.



However, Home Depot has been seeing significant benefits from the execution of its "One Home Depot" plan focused on expanding the supply chain, technology investments and digital enhancements. The company’s interconnected retail strategy and underlying technology infrastructure have been consistently boosting web traffic for the past few quarters. This is expected to have aided digital sales in the to-be-reported quarter.



HD is expected to have witnessed growth in the Pro and DIY customer categories, and digital momentum in the fiscal second quarter.

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Home Depot this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Home Depot has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that they have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



The TJX Companies TJX currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.63% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The consensus mark for TJX’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $12.4 billion, which suggests growth of 4.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TJX’s earnings has been unchanged at 76 cents per share in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate indicates 10.1% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Urban Outfitters URBN currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.27% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is likely to register growth in the top and bottom lines when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The consensus mark for URBN’s quarterly earnings has moved up by a penny to 88 cents per share in the past seven days. The consensus estimate suggests 37.5% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Urban Outfitters’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.24 billion, which suggests growth of 5.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



Tapestry TPR currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.71% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register growth in the top and bottom lines when it reports second-quarter 2023 results. The consensus mark for TPR’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.7 billion, which suggests 2.3% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus mark for TPR’s quarterly earnings has moved up by a penny in the past seven days to 96 cents per share. The consensus estimate suggests growth of 23.1% from the year-ago quarter.



