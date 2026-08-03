Can Higher Occupancy Help Encompass Health Counter Rising Costs in Q2?

Hospital operator Encompass Health Corporation EHC is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is currently pegged at $1.48 per shareon revenues of $1.57 billion.

The second-quarter earnings estimate has remained stable over the past 60 days. The bottom-line projection indicates a year-over-year increase of 5.7%. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests year-over-year growth of 7.9%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For full-year 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Encompass Health’s revenues is pegged at $6.43 billion, implying a rise of 8.3% year over year. The consensus mark for 2026 earnings per share is pegged at $5.96, indicating a jump of 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Encompass Health beat the consensus estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 9.8%, as you can see below.

Encompass Health Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Encompass Health Corporation price-eps-surprise | Encompass Health Corporation Quote

Q2 Earnings Whispers for EHC

However, our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for the company this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s not the case here.

EHC has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

What’s Shaping EHC’s Q2 Results?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Inpatient revenues suggests 7.8% year-over-year growth. Also, the same for Outpatient and other revenues indicates a nearly 8% increase from a year ago. Medicare revenues are expected to grow 8.9% in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, the consensus estimate for total discharges signals a 5.8% year-over-year rise, while our model estimate predicts a 6.7% increase. The consensus mark suggests 1.8% year-over-year growth in net patient revenue per discharge in the second quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the number of hospitals is currently pegged at 176, up from 169 a year ago. Both the consensus estimate and our model estimate for occupancy are pegged at 79.9%, up from 76.6% in the year-ago quarter.

The factors stated above are expected to have positioned the company for year-over-year growth in revenues and profits. However, the upside was likely partly offset by elevated operating expenses, particularly due to higher salaries, benefits, and general administrative costs.

How Are EHC’s Peers Doing This Quarter?

Companies in the broader Medical space, like Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC, The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG and Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS, have already reported their results for the June quarter, and here’s how they have performed.

Tenet Healthcare reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $6.12, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 50% and increased 52.2% year over year.The strong quarterly results were driven by strong same-facility revenue growth, higher patient acuity and THC’s disciplined expense management. However, the gains were partly offset by an unfavorable payer mix due to lower exchange admissions.

Ensign reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.92, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.7% and improved 20.8% year over year. ENSG’s strong results were driven by higher occupancy, improved patient days and contributions from acquired and transitioning facilities, along with growth in rental income. The positives were partly offset by higher expenses.

Universal Health Services reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $5.98, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.7%. The bottom line rose 10.1% year over year. The strong quarterly results were driven by healthy revenue growth across both the Acute Care and Behavioral Health segments. Higher adjusted admissions, increased patient days and improved unit revenues on a same-facility basis supported performance in both businesses. However, the upside was partly offset by UHS’ elevated operating costs.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.