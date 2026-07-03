Can Higher Memory Prices Extend Micron Technology's Profit Boom?

Micron Technology, Inc. MU is enjoying one of the strongest profit cycles in its history, and higher memory prices remain a major reason behind this momentum. Robust demand for artificial intelligence (AI) servers, high-bandwidth memory (HBM), enterprise SSDs and advanced DRAM continues to outpace industry supply, creating a favorable pricing environment.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Micron Technology reported record revenues of $41.46 billion, up 74% sequentially and 346% year over year. Non-GAAP gross margin expanded to 84.9% from 74.9% in the previous quarter and 39% in the year-ago quarter, while non-GAAP earnings jumped to $25.11 per share from $12.20 in the previous quarter and $1.91 in the year-ago quarter. DRAM revenues increased 67% sequentially, supported by average selling prices rising in the low-60% range. NAND revenues climbed 99%, with average selling prices surging in the mid-80% range.

The pricing outlook remains encouraging. Micron Technology expects DRAM and NAND demand to exceed industry supply beyond calendar year 2027 as AI adoption accelerates across data centers, PCs, smartphones and automotive applications. Limited wafer capacity, slower technology transitions and expanding HBM production are likely to keep memory supplies tight, supporting healthy pricing.

Micron Technology is also strengthening pricing visibility through long-term strategic customer agreements covering a growing portion of its business. The company announced 16 strategic customer agreements (SCAs) across data center, consumer and auto markets in the third quarter. These agreements represent roughly 20% of DRAM volume and one-third of NAND volume over the covered period.

These contracts, combined with continued AI-driven demand and disciplined industry supply growth, should help the company sustain elevated margins. While memory remains a cyclical business, current industry dynamics suggest Micron Technology's profit boom still has room to run. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, the company projects a non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 86%, indicating a robust expansion from the year-ago quarter’s level of 45.7%.

How Are Micron’s Semiconductor Peers Performing on Margins?

Major semiconductor players, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, are also benefiting from the AI boom.

NVIDIA continues to lead the AI accelerator market, with data center revenues growing 92% year over year in the first quarter of fiscal 2027. The company’s non-GAAP gross margin reached 75% from 60.8% in the year-ago quarter, supported by strong pricing power for its AI GPUs and networking products. NVIDIA’s growth indirectly benefits Micron Technology because AI servers using NVIDIA chips require large amounts of DRAM and HBM memory.

Advanced Micro Devices is also gaining momentum in AI and data center markets. Its EPYC server processors and Instinct AI accelerators are helping expand enterprise adoption. AMD’s data center revenues surged 57% year over year to a record $5.78 billion in the first quarter of 2026, while non-GAAP gross margins expanded 180 basis points to 55.4%. As AI server deployments rise, Advanced Micro Devices’ growth is increasing demand for advanced memory and storage products supplied by Micron Technology.

MU’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Micron Technology have surged around 242.6% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 16.8%.

Micron Technology YTD Price Return Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, MU trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, significantly lower than the sector’s average of 23.18.

Micron Technology 12-Month Forward P/E Ratio



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Micron Technology’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a year-over-year increase of approximately 791% and 107%, respectively. Bottom-line estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have been revised upward in the past seven days.



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Micron Technology currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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