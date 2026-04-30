Can Higher Investment Income Help MetLife Deliver a Q1 Earnings Beat?

Insurance provider MetLife, Inc. MET is set to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 6, 2026, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is currently pegged at $2.22 per shareon revenues of $19.2 billion.

The first-quarter earnings estimate witnessed four upward revisions and no movement in the opposite direction over the past 60 days. The bottom-line projection indicates a year-over-year increase of 13.3%. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests a year-over-year growth of 2%.

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For full-year 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MetLife’s revenues is pegged at $78.24 billion, implying a fall of 0.8% year over year. However, the consensus mark for 2026 EPS is pegged at $9.85, implying 11.6% year-over-year growth.

MetLife beat earnings estimates in two of the past four quarters and missed twice, with the average surprise being 0.1%. This is depicted in the figure below.

MetLife, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

MetLife, Inc. price-eps-surprise | MetLife, Inc. Quote

Q1 Earnings Whispers for MetLife

Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for the company this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is precisely the case here.

MET has an Earnings ESP of +0.02% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

What’s Shaping MetLife’s Q1 Results?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter premiums indicates a 2% year-over-year decrease. While the consensus mark signals growth in Group Benefits adjusted revenues, the same from Retirement & Income Solutions is expected to decline in the first quarter.

Nevertheless, the consensus estimate indicates 2.9% year-over-year increase in adjusted earnings from the Retirement & Income Solutions segment. Adjusted earnings from Asia and EMEA regions are expected to grow 15.9% and 8.1% year over year, respectively.

Moreover, the consensus mark for net investment income predicts a 16.3% jump from the year-ago period, due to increased variable investment income.These are likely to have positioned the company for year-over-year growth in the bottom line and an earnings beat. The positives are likely to be partially offset by lower earnings from the Latin America business.

How Did Other Insurers Fare This Quarter?

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MRSH reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $3.29, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%. Its strong quarterly results benefited from solid growth in the Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting unit, particularly from the Marsh Risk and Guy Carpenter businesses. The upside was partially offset by elevated operating expenses.

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. HIG posted first-quarter fiscal 2026 core earnings per share of $3.09, up 40.5% from $2.20 in the prior-year quarter. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.29 by 6.1% due to less favorable prior-year reserve development, higher expenses and pressure in Employee Benefits. The negatives were partially offset by high demand for expensive risk events, stronger investment income and a massive turnaround in HIG’s Personal Insurance unit.

AMERISAFE, Inc. AMSF reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of 50 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents. The bottom line declined 16.7% year over year. Higher expenses and weaker underwriting margins, with additional pressure from lower fee income and weaker investment income, affected AMERISAFE’s performance. Stronger premium growth partially offset the downside.

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The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (HIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MetLife, Inc. (MET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.