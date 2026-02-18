Can Higher-Capacity HAMR Momentum Power Seagate's Long-Term Upside?

In today’s digital era, data continues to grow at a staggering pace, driven by cloud computing, generative AI, video streaming and billions of connected devices. At the center of this explosion is the ongoing demand for high-capacity, cost-efficient storage. For decades, HDDs have been the backbone of mass storage, particularly in enterprise and data-center environments where petabytes of data must be stored economically. Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX continues to lead in this space by pioneering and ramping a breakthrough technology called Heat-Assisted Magnetic Recording (HAMR).

Seagate began shipping its first commercial HAMR-based drives in 2023-2024, initially targeting large hyperscale cloud and enterprise customers. It has since significantly accelerated that ramp. Customers are increasingly adopting its higher-capacity HAMR drives as an efficient way to meet surging AI-driven data storage needs. The Mozaic platform, built on HAMR technology, enables much denser storage and underpins Seagate’s long-term areal-density roadmap.

In 2025, shipments gained strong traction, with more than 1.5 million units delivered and qualifications secured with all major U.S. cloud service providers. Global approvals are expected by mid-2026. Nearline capacity is fully booked through 2026, supported by long-term cloud agreements that provide demand visibility into 2027 and early talks for 2028. With rising average drive capacities, stable revenue per terabyte, and disciplined supply, Seagate is well-positioned to capitalize on durable AI- and cloud-led demand for mass-capacity storage.

The HAMR ramp is reshaping Seagate’s financial profile, with higher-capacity drives set to expand margins, enhance cost efficiency and strengthen its long-term value. STX continues to maintain capital discipline while transitioning and ramping up HAMR technology, with fiscal 2026 capital spending expected to remain within its target of 4-6% of revenues. For the fiscal third quarter, it expects revenues of $2.9 billion (+/- $100 million), up 34% at midpoint.

How Rivals Stack Up Against STX in the Storage Arena?

Western Digital Corporation WDC is advancing areal density gains, accelerating its HAMR and ePMR roadmaps, and driving adoption of higher-capacity and UltraSMR drives. In the fiscal second quarter, it shipped more than 3.5 million latest-generation ePMR drives, supporting up to 26TB CMR and 32TB UltraSMR capacities. The reliability, scalability and TCO benefits of its ePMR and UltraSMR technologies remain key to its success in the data center market. WDC plans to build on this with its next-generation HAMR drives. To support this effort, it acquired intellectual property and talent to strengthen its in-house laser development capabilities. It expects fiscal third-quarter revenues of $3.2 billion (+/- $100 million), up 40%.

Micron Technology MU is benefiting from the rapidly expanding AI-driven memory and storage markets while capitalizing on the AI boom with its HBM3E solutions, which are increasingly being adopted by major hyperscalers and enterprise customers. On the first-quarter fiscal 2026earnings call the company highlighted strong customer interest in its HBM3E portfolio, which is expected to drive substantial revenue growth in the quarters ahead. Micron’s HBM portfolio is generating multi-billion dollar in quarterly revenues. Long-term customer deals and growing AI partnerships improve revenue visibility and reduce volatility. It anticipates revenues of $18.7 billion (+/-$400 million) in the fiscal second quarter.

STX’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

In the past year, STX shares have skyrocketed 303.8% compared with the Computer Integrated Systems industry’s growth of 84.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In terms of forward price/earnings, STX’s shares are trading at 26.27X, higher than the industry’s 16.24X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STX’s earnings for fiscal 2026 has been revised up over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, Seagate sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

