Can High Income ETFs Stay Hot in 2023?

(1:00) - Why Are Investors Investing Into Income ETFs and Will The Trend Continue?

(5:50) - Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF: DIVO

(11:25) - Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF: IDVO

(17:00) - Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF: NDIV

(24:15) - Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF: BATT

(31:10) - Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF: BLOK

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Christian Magoon, founder & CEO of Amplify ETFs, about strategies for investors seeking income and growth.

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF DIVO has significantly outperformed the broader indexes and doubled its assets this year. Its managers pick about 25 high-quality large-cap companies with a history of dividend growth, and then write covered calls on individual stocks for extra income.

DIVO’s current distribution rate is close to 5%. Blue-chip stocks like UnitedHealth Group UNH, Microsoft MSFT and McDonald's MCD are its top holdings.

The Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF IDVO follows the same approach as DIVO but using international stocks. The Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF NDIV comes with a 9.4% distribution rate.

The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF BATT and the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF BLOK have been out-of-favor this year. Should investors look at these beaten-down areas now?

As the transition to electric vehicles accelerates, battery demand is soaring, amid concerns about shortages. BATT owns a basket of green energy mining, battery tech and electric vehicle companies. Tesla TSLA is among its top holdings.

Crypto-related stock ETFs have taken a beating this year. BLOK, the largest blockchain ETF, is down about 60% year-to-date. What does FTX implosion mean for blockchain companies?

Tune in to the podcast to learn more about these ETFs.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more about these ETFs.

