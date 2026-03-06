Can Heritage Insurance Retain its Beat Streak in Q4 Earnings?

Heritage Insurance HRTG is expected to witness an improvement in its top and bottom lines when it reports fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 9.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HRTG’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $212.6 million, indicating a 1.1% increase from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.61 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HRTG’s fourth-quarter earnings witnessed 53.3% northbound movement in the past 30 days. The estimate suggests a year-over-year increase of 143.9%.

HRTG’s Solid Earnings Surprise History

HRTG’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 100.05%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for HRTG

Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for Heritage Insurance this time around. This is because the stock has the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), which increases the chances of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: HRTG has an Earnings ESP of +24.61%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of $2.00 is pegged higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Zacks Rank: HRTG currently has a Zacks Rank #3.



Factors Likely to Shape HRTG’s Q4 Results

Heritage Insurance’s fourth-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from rate adequacy, controlled exposures and strengthened underwriting discipline, supported by the use of data and analytics. The company is also likely to have gained from its homeowners insurance segment, which has expanded across coastal regions of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.



Gross premiums earned are expected to have increased, driven by rate adequacy, organic growth and new business written across commercial, residential and surplus lines segments.



Premiums-in-force are also likely to have improved, supported by proactive rate increases and continued growth in the excess and surplus (E&S) business.

Net investment income is expected to have benefited from a high-quality portfolio of short-duration assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is currently pegged at $9.9 million.



Total revenues are likely to have increased, reflecting higher premiums as well as growth in net investment income.



The company’s strategy of reducing exposure in overly concentrated and underperforming markets while expanding in more profitable geographies and product lines is expected to have supported profitability.



Additionally, a well-structured reinsurance program, supported by prudent exposure management initiatives, likely helped the company manage catastrophe-related losses.



However, higher policy acquisition costs, along with increased general and administrative expenses, are expected to have pushed up the net expense ratio. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at 34.61.



The combined ratio is likely to have improved, driven by a lower loss ratio and expense ratio. The Zacks Consensus Estimate currently stands at 72.91.



Share repurchases are also likely to have provided additional support to the bottom line.

Recent P&C Insurance Releases

Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL reported fourth-quarter 2025 operating income of $2.98 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.7%. The bottom line increased 31.9% year over year.



ACGL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.



The Travelers Companies TRV reported fourth-quarter 2025 core income of $11.13 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 32% and improved 22% year over year.



TRV’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.



Chubb Limited CB reported fourth-quarter 2025 core operating income of $7.52 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.9%. The bottom line improved 24.9% year over year.



CB’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.

