Can Healthy Top-Line Improvement Benefit Motorola's Q1 Earnings?

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 7, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 5.3%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.7%, on average.



The Chicago, IL-based company is expected to have recorded year-over-year higher revenues on the back of growth in both segments — Products and Systems Integration and Services and Software. It benefits from the increasing demand for its mission-critical technologies in North America and globally.

Factors at Play

During the to-be-reported quarter, Motorola launched StreamCaster MINI 5200, an advanced system designed to boost the communication capabilities of ground forces and public safety officials. It offers an ultra-compact design and power optimization along with a 100 Mbps throughput, which ensures maximum mobility without any disruptions. High durability and an IP68-rated waterproof enclosure allow it to perform optimally in any harsh environment. This is likely to have generated incremental revenues during the quarter.



In the quarter, Motorola launched Assist Suites, a portfolio of role-based AI for public safety solutions that synthesize multiple sources of data from diverse security agencies. These include data from 911 audio, body and in-car camera footage, radio transcripts and more, which are then combined into a unified thread of intelligence to help accelerate emergency response times, enhance safety and transparently support the highest levels of operational and reporting accuracy. This is driving demand for advanced communication devices from Motorola, likely translating into higher revenues for the quarter.



During the first quarter, Motorola announced that the Police Berlin and the Berlin Fire Department will be procuring its 3,000 body cameras to increase frontline safety, transparency and capture evidence. The company also announced that the Niagara Regional Police Service has implemented Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) communication system to improve efficiency, reduce wait times and ensure seamless handling of emergency operations. These are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.



Riding on such state-of-the-art products, Motorola expects to record strong demand across video security and services, land mobile radio products and related software while benefiting from a solid foundation. These systems drive the demand for additional device sales and promote software upgrades and infrastructure expansion. The comprehensive suite of services ensures continuity and reduces risks related to critical communications operations. These developments are expected to have positively impacted MSI’s performance in the first quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Products and Systems Integration segment’s revenues is pegged at $1.61 billion. The figure indicates a rise from $1.55 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Services and Software segment’s revenues is pegged at $1.09 billion, up from $982 million recorded in the year-earlier quarter.



For the March quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.7 billion, which indicates growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $2.53 billion. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is $3.25, which suggests an increase from $3.18, driven by top-line growth.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Motorola for the first quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is perfectly the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is +0.72% with the former pegged at $3.28 per share and the latter at $3.25. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Motorola Solutions, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Motorola Solutions, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Motorola carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN is set to release quarterly numbers on May 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +27.27% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.



The Earnings ESP for Arista Networks, Inc. ANET is +2.79%, and it carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to report quarterly numbers on May 5.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD is set to release quarterly numbers on May 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.02% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.