Can Healthy Revenue Growth Boost Pinterest's Q1 Earnings?

Pinterest, Inc. PINS is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 4, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 1.52%. In the trailing four quarters, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 3.61%, beating estimates only once and missing thrice.



Pinterest is expected to report year-over-year revenue growth, supported by strong advertising demand, better ad targeting and AI-powered shopping features. However, higher operating costs and steady competition from other larger platforms might have pressured the bottom line.

Factors at Play

During the first quarter of 2026, Pinterest’s strong advertising demand from retail, e-commerce and consumer brands, along with better ad targeting and conversion tools, is likely to have attracted more advertisers and increased ad spending, driving higher revenues.



Pinterest’s continued investment in AI-powered shopping and personalization features, along with improved visual search, recommendation algorithms and shopping integrations, is expected to have helped users discover more relevant products and content. This is likely to have increased user engagement, improved ad conversions and supported strong revenue growth in the quarter under review.



During the to-be-reported quarter, Pinterest improved revenue generation in international markets while maintaining a steady monthly active user (MAU) growth. The company’s focus on creator partnerships, shoppable content and platform innovation is likely to have driven significant revenue growth in the first quarter.



Our estimate for average revenues per user (ARPU) from the United States and Canada is $6.84. Our estimate for Europe’s ARPU is $1.14. Per our estimate, monthly active users (MAUs) from the United States and Canada are expected to reach 105.1 million in the first quarter. MAUs from Europe are approximated to be 157.8 million. MAUs from the rest of the world are estimated to be 357.4 million.



For the March quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $963.8 million, suggesting an increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $855 million. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at 22 cents, implying a decline from 23 cents reported in the prior year.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Pinterest for the first quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Pinterest carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Pinterest, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Pinterest, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Pinterest, Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN is set to release its first-quarter 2026 numbers on May 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +27.27% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.



The Earnings ESP for Arista Networks Inc. ANET is +2.79%, and it carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 numbers on May 5.



The Earnings ESP for CDW Corporation CDW is +1.90%, and it carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 numbers on May 6.

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CDW Corporation (CDW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.