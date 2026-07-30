Can Healthy Revenue Growth Boost HubSpot's Q2 Earnings?

HubSpot, Inc. HUBS is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 10.12%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.97%, on average, beating estimates on all previous occasions.



The company is expected to record year-over-year revenue growth, driven by continued execution of its long-term growth strategy and sustained momentum across its business. Ongoing innovation, expanding platform capabilities and disciplined execution are likely to have aided its overall quarterly results.

Factors at Play

Growing adoption of HubSpot's Breeze artificial intelligence (AI) platform is expected to have lifted second-quarter 2026 performance. Increased usage of AI-powered capabilities, including Customer Agent, Prospecting Agent and Data Agent, is likely to have strengthened customer engagement and expanded adoption across its customer base.



During the to-be-reported quarter, higher adoption of Core Seats and AI credits is expected to create incremental monetization opportunities and support subscription revenue growth. Management also expects AI-driven seats and AI credit consumption to become additional long-term revenue drivers.



During the quarter under review, HubSpot is expected to have benefited from continued enterprise adoption of its unified customer platform. Increasing demand from businesses seeking to consolidate their marketing, sales and customer service operations is likely to have supported larger customer wins and greater multi-hub adoption. These trends are likely to have increased annual recurring revenue per customer, while expanding the company's recurring revenue base.



HubSpot is expected to have continued expanding its customer base during the June quarter, driven by the underpenetrated mid-market opportunity and pricing initiatives, including lower entry pricing, the removal of seat minimums, and the transition to the updated pricing model. These initiatives are likely to have generated healthy revenues during the quarter.



For the June quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $897.8 million, indicating an increase from $761 million recorded a year ago. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $3.02 per share, implying growth from $2.19 reported in the prior-year quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for HubSpot for the second quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: HubSpot sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

HubSpot, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

HubSpot, Inc. price-eps-surprise | HubSpot, Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



Sandisk Corporation SNDK has an Earnings ESP of +4.13% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. It is set to release its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 numbers on Aug. 5.



The Earnings ESP for Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI is +0.52%, and it carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 numbers on Aug. 5.



The Earnings ESP for Arista Networks Inc ANET is +3.08%, and it carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 numbers on Aug. 4.

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HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.