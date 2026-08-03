Can Healthy Revenue Growth Boost Akamai's Q2 Earnings?

Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6, after the closing bell. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.54% on average, beating estimates on the previous three occasions and matching once.



The company is expected to record year-over-year revenue growth, supported by strength in its cybersecurity and cloud businesses. However, higher investments and continued weakness in its legacy content delivery business are likely to have weighed on margins and profitability.

Factors at Play

During the second quarter of 2026, Akamai introduced Security Posture Center and Code-to-Runtime Mapping to strengthen its API Security offerings. The enhanced capabilities are expected to have boosted demand for the company's API security solutions by improving API visibility and threat protection, supporting incremental revenue growth.



Akamai expanded its go-to-market reach through a partnership with Arrow Electronics during the quarter under review. The collaboration is expected to have broadened its distribution network, expanded its enterprise reach and strengthened sales opportunities for its cybersecurity and cloud solutions.



During the quarter, the company further enhanced its artificial intelligence (AI) security portfolio with the launch of Agentic Security Framework. The new solution is expected to have encouraged early enterprise adoption of AI security capabilities, reinforcing Akamai's position in the fast-growing market for secure AI-driven applications, making a positive impact on revenues.



However, Akamai's performance during the to-be-reported quarter is likely to have remained under pressure with continued weakness in its legacy content delivery business and higher investments in cloud infrastructure, AI and security offerings. Uncertain macroeconomic conditions and cautious enterprise spending might have limited its customer demand and affected its bottom line.



For the June quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.09 billion, indicating year-over-year growth from $1.04 billion. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at $1.58, indicating a decline from $1.73 reported a year ago.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Akamai for the second quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is -2.96%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Akamai carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Akamai Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Akamai Technologies, Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



Sandisk Corporation SNDK has an Earnings ESP of +4.13% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. It is set to release its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 numbers on Aug. 5.



The Earnings ESP for Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI is +0.52%, and it carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 numbers on Aug. 5.



The Earnings ESP for Analog Devices, Inc. ADI is +2.37%, and it carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 numbers on Aug. 19.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.