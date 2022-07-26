Can Healthy Revenue Growth Aid Pinterest (PINS) Q2 Earnings?

Pinterest, Inc PINS is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 1. after the market closes. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 150.0%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 67%, on average.



The San Francisco-based platform company is expected to have recorded year-over-year higher revenues due to rise in sales in U.S.-based markets.

Factors at Play

In the second quarter, Pinterest completed the acquisition of THE YES, an AI-powered shopping platform for fashion that enables users to shop a personalized feed based on the user’s active input on brand, style and size. Pinterest is setting up a destination for shopping that brings together the unique commercial intent of its audience and the ability to visually explore products as on a catalog. This acquisition will accelerate Pinterest’s vision to be the home of taste-driven shopping and is likely to have aided its quarterly performance.



Pinterest is gradually establishing a unique value proposition to advertisers that could provide a competitive advantage in the long haul. Through various innovations, it continues dramatically improving the advertising platform, which presently appears to be one of the best for consumer discretionary brands looking for new ways to reach customers and stretch smaller advertisement budgets. The consensus estimate for revenues from the United States stands at $534 million, which implies an increase from $480 million reported a year ago.



The company expects operating expenses to increase substantially in the near term as it seeks to expand operations, domestically and internationally, enhance product offerings, broaden Pinner and advertiser base, expand marketing channels, hire additional employees and develop technology. These efforts will likely weigh in on the company’s bottom-line growth in the near term. The consensus estimate for International Revenue stands at $81 million, which indicates a decline from $133 million reported a year ago.



For the June quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $665 million, which indicates growth of 8.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share stands at 17 cents, suggesting a decline of 32.0% year over year.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for PINS this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is just the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Pinterest Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, stands at +3.48%.



Zacks Rank: Pinterest currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

























