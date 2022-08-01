Can Healthy Revenue Growth Aid Axcelis (ACLS) Q2 Earnings?

Axcelis Technologies, Inc ACLS is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 3, after the market closes. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 32.6%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 23.5%, on average.



The Beverly, MA-based semiconductor company is expected to have recorded year-over-year higher revenues due to an increase in system sales.



Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Quote

Factors at Play

In the second quarter, Axcelis announced multiple shipments of Purion H200 Si and SiC Power Series Implanters. The increase of automotive power device content is particularly fueling high growth in the power market. The Purion product portfolio is positioned uniquely to cover all current and emerging implant applications for this market segment. For 2022, the company expects the power device segment to account for between 30% and 40% of their system sales and expects continued growth in this segment.

In the second quarter, the company announced a manufacturing ramp at the new Asia operations center in Pyeongtaek-Si, Gyeonggi-Do, Korea. This state-of-the-art manufacturing and engineering facility will expand the company’s footprint across all of Asia. The facility will also provide significant employment opportunities across a range of functions ranging from manufacturing to engineering, supply chain management, engineering and software development.



For the June quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $213 million, which indicates growth of 44.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share stands at $1.03, suggesting an increase of 87.3% year over year.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for ACLS this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is just the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Axcelis’ Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, stands at +2.44% with the former pegged at $1.05 and the latter at $1.03.

Zacks Rank: It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other companies that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



United States Cellular Corporation USM is slated to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 4. United States Cellular has an Earnings ESP of +15.72% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



New Fortress Energy Inc. NFE has an Earnings ESP of +7.44% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. New Fortress Energy is set to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 4.



Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 3. Lumen Technologies has an Earnings ESP of +1.73% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.