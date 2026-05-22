Can HDFO CPU Packaging Ramp Help Sustain AMKR's Compute Growth?

Amkor Technology’s AMKR High-Density Fan-Out (HDFO) platform is becoming a key catalyst for its compute growth strategy as AI and high-performance computing workloads push semiconductor packaging requirements higher. As chipmakers move toward chiplet-based architectures and larger data center processors, advanced packaging technologies capable of improving bandwidth, power efficiency and interconnect density are becoming critical across next-generation AI infrastructure.



Amkor is positioning HDFO at the center of this transition, with a new data center CPU program entering production ramp in the second quarter of 2026 and meaningful revenue contribution expected from the third quarter onward. The opportunity is broadening beyond a single customer program, with engagements across HDFO and related advanced packaging platforms spanning more than five customers at different qualification stages, reflecting growing demand for outsourced advanced packaging capacity. Advanced packaging volumes across HDFO and 2.5D formats are on track to nearly triple in 2026, a trajectory that carries favorable margin implications as these package types command higher value content. Utilization at advanced facilities in Korea rose from the low-50% range in the first quarter of 2025 to the low-70% range in the first quarter of 2026, with new capacity expected to come online by the year-end to support ramps into 2027.



However, scaling HDFO across multiple large compute programs carries execution risks. Advanced silicon and memory supply constraints have already delayed an estimated $50 million to $100 million in revenue into future periods, while Arizona facility preparation costs are expected to pressure operating margins beginning in 2027, before production revenue scales. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.8 billion, indicating 19% year-over-year growth. As AI infrastructure increasingly shifts toward heterogeneous compute architectures, sustained execution on HDFO qualification and production ramps could remain central to supporting Amkor's long-term compute growth trajectory.

AMKR Faces Stiff Competition

AMKR faces stiff competition from Intel Corporation INTC and FormFactor FORM, both pursuing overlapping opportunities in AI-driven advanced packaging. Intel Corporation, through its Intel Foundry Services division, is advancing its own chiplet packaging technologies, including EMIB and Foveros, targeting the same data center CPU and HPC customers that AMKR is actively qualifying HDFO programs for.



Intel's ability to bundle design and packaging under one roof remains a structural differentiator. FormFactor competes for compute packaging test revenue, an area where AMKR has been expanding capacity in Korea. FormFactor's probe card solutions are deeply tied to the same advanced node demand wave. While AMKR's scale and pure-play OSAT positioning remain advantages, Intel Corporation and FormFactor reflect how broadly the advanced packaging opportunity is being contested.

AMKR’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Amkor Technology shares have surged 67% year to date compared with the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s appreciation of 40.6% and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 16.7%.

AMKR’s YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Amkor Technology's stock is trading at a forward 12-month price/sales of 2.09X compared with the industry’s 9.33X. AMKR has a Value Score of C.

AMKR’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMKR’s second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 47 cents per share, up by 67.8% over the past 30 days, indicating growth of 113.64% year over year.

Amkor Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amkor Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amkor Technology, Inc. Quote

AMKR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.