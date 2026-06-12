Can HDFO Adoption Strengthen Amkor's Compute Growth Opportunity?

Amkor Technology AMKR is building a compelling compute growth thesis around its High-Density Fan-Out (HDFO) platform, and the trajectory ahead looks increasingly credible. As AI infrastructure spending accelerates and chipmakers migrate toward heterogeneous architectures requiring tighter die-to-die integration, HDFO-capable outsourced packaging is set to become a structural bottleneck that Amkor is well-placed to address.



Amkor's SWIFT and S-Connect platforms are designed to scale with this demand, offering fine-pitch interconnects and multi-die integration capabilities that position Amkor as a technically differentiated partner for next-generation data center processors. A new CPU program ramping in the second quarter of 2026 is expected to deliver meaningful revenues from the third quarter onward, with volume building further into 2027.



The customer base engaging across HDFO and 2.5D platforms has expanded to more than five customers at varying qualification stages, suggesting the opportunity is broadening well beyond any single program win. Combined advanced packaging volumes are on track to nearly triple in 2026, with utilization at Korean advanced facilities climbing from the low 50% range in the first quarter of 2025 to the low 70% range in the first quarter of 2026.



However, execution risk is real. Supply constraints across advanced silicon and memory have already deferred an estimated $50 million to $100 million in revenues, and Arizona facility preparation costs are expected to weigh on operating margins in 2027, ahead of meaningful production revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.8 billion, implying 19.31% year-over-year growth. If HDFO qualification timelines hold and the customer base continues to broaden, growing adoption of the platform across compute programs could meaningfully strengthen Amkor's compute growth opportunity.

AMKR Faces Stiff Competition

Amkor faces stiff competition from Intel Corporation INTC and FormFactor FORM on the HDFO opportunity.



Intel Corporation is scaling its EMIB and EMIB-T platforms as an alternative high-density interconnect solution, targeting hyperscaler and data center CPU customers that Amkor's HDFO pipeline also depends on.



FormFactor is expanding its HDFO-compatible probe card capacity through a new Texas facility, with FormFactor's Foundry and Logic revenues growing strongly on data center CPU demand.



Intel Corporation and FormFactor together highlight how crowded the HDFO addressable market is becoming, reinforcing the execution risk Amkor faces in qualifying and scaling its HDFO programs before competitors deepen their footholds.

AMKR’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

AMKR shares have surged 92.9% year to date compared with the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s appreciation of 40.4% and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 13.2%.

AMKR’s YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Amkor is trading at a forward 12-month price/sales of 2.41X compared with the industry’s 8.79X. AMKR has a Value Score of C.

AMKR’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMKR’s second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 47 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating growth of 113.64% year over year.

Amkor Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amkor Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amkor Technology, Inc. Quote

AMKR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.