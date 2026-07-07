Can HCA's Capacity Expansion Strategy Fuel Its Long-Term Growth?

HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA is making significant investments to expand its healthcare network, reinforcing capacity growth as a core component of its long-term strategy. Despite short-term pressure on patient volumes, it continues to add hospital beds, expand emergency room capacity and selectively acquire outpatient healthcare assets to meet future demand. In the first quarter of 2026, capital expenditures rose 12.9% year over year to $1.1 billion. During the quarter, it expanded its sites of care by more than 4%, increased hospital bed capacity by nearly 1% and added 4% to emergency room capacity.

The strategy extends beyond adding new facilities. Alongside continued investments in outpatient healthcare entities, the hospital operator agreed to acquire The College of Health Care Professions, a move that could help strengthen its future workforce. These efforts have expanded its footprint to 189 hospitals and approximately 2,600 ambulatory sites, including surgery centers, freestanding emergency rooms, urgent care centers and physician clinics.

The investment pipeline remains strong. HCA has approved $5.5-$6 billion in capital projects that are expected to add hospital beds and emergency room capacity over the next 24 to 30 months. While a milder respiratory season and January winter storms temporarily weighed on first-quarter volumes, patient trends improved through February and March, supporting the decision to reaffirm 2026 guidance.

The continued buildout of hospitals and outpatient facilities reflects HCA's long-term commitment to meeting rising healthcare demand. As these projects come online, they should improve patient access, support future patient volumes and strengthen its long-term growth outlook.

How Do Peers Compare?

HCA is not alone in capitalizing on the shift toward outpatient care. Medical peers such as Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC and Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS are also expanding their outpatient and hospital networks to meet growing demand for cost-effective, high-quality care.

Tenet Healthcare continues to expand its outpatient footprint through its USPI business while selectively investing in hospital operations. Tenet Healthcare's strategy focuses on increasing ambulatory surgery center capacity, supporting long-term revenue and earnings growth.

Universal Health is expanding its healthcare network through hospital projects, behavioral health facilities and selective acquisitions. Universal Health continues to add capacity to meet rising demand, supporting its long-term growth strategy.

HCA’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of HCA Healthcare have gained 10.4% over the past year compared with the industry's 13.1% growth over the same period.



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From a valuation standpoint, HCA trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21X, down from the industry average of 16.57X. HCA carries a Value Score of A.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HCA’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $30.07 per share, implying a 6.6% jump from the year-ago period’s level.



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HCA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.