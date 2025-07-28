Can Hartford Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates on Growing Premiums?

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. HIG is set to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 28, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is currently pegged at $2.77 per shareon revenues of $4.89 billion.

The second-quarter earnings estimate has moved south by 1 cent over the past 60 days. However, the bottom-line projection indicates a year-over-year increase of 10.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues implies year-over-year growth of 9.6%.

For the full-year 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hartford’s revenues is pegged at $19.8 billion, implying a rise of 8.4% year over year. Also, the consensus mark for current year EPS is pegged at $10.93, implying a jump of around 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HIG’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 6.4%.

Q2 Earnings Whispers for HIG

Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for the company this time around as well. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is precisely the case here.

Hartford has an Earnings ESP of +0.32% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

What’s Shaping HIG’s Q2 Results?

The Zacks Consensus Estimatefornet premiums earned for the second quarter indicates 7.9% growth year over year. Also, the consensus estimate indicates an 11.7% increase in net investment income in the quarter under review.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hartford’s homeowners’ policies in force for the quarter under review indicates growth of 2% year over year. The same for small commercial predicts a 5% year-over-year increase. These are expected to be partially offset by a 6% year-over-year decline in automobile policies in force.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hartford’s Personal Insurance combined ratio for the quarter under review is pegged at 99.44%, indicating an improvement from the prior-year reported figure of 107.40%. However, the same for expense ratio is pegged at 26.73%, rising a bit from 26.40% a year ago.

The consensus mark for pre-tax income from the Personal Insurance unit is pegged at $79.9 million, a massive improvement from the year-ago loss of $15 million. This is likely to have positioned the company for an earnings beat in the second quarter. The positives are likely to have been partially offset by lower profit levels from Hartford Funds and P&C Other Ops units.

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some other companies worth considering from the broader Finance space, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around:

Abacus Global Management, Inc. ABL has an Earnings ESP of +3.03% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abacus Global’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter of 17 cents per share remained stable over the past week. Abacus Global’s earnings beat estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 29.2%.

Primerica, Inc. PRI has an Earnings ESP of +0.14% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Primerica’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $5.17 per share, signaling 9.8% year-over-year growth. Primerica’s earnings beat estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 7.8%.

Assurant, Inc. AIZ has an Earnings ESP of +1.99% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Assurant’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $4.43 per share, indicating 8.6% year-over-year growth. Assurant’s earnings beat estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 16%.

