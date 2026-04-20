Can Hartford Beat Q1 Earnings on Personal Insurance Strength?

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. HIG is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 23, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is currently pegged at $3.29 per share on revenues of $5.2 billion.

The first-quarter earnings estimate has witnessed two upward revisions and two downward movement over the past 60 days. The bottom-line projection indicates a year-over-year increase of 49.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues implies year-over-year growth of 9.3%.

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For the full-year 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hartford’s revenues is pegged at $21.45 billion, implying a rise of 7.3% year over year. However, the consensus mark for the current year EPS is pegged at $13.36, implying a fall of around 0.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HIG’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 18.8%.

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. Quote

Q1 Earnings Whispers for HIG

Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for the company this time around as well. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is precisely the case here.

Hartford has an Earnings ESP of +1.38% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

What’s Shaping HIG’s Q1 Results?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net premiums earned for the first quarter indicates 6.2% growth year over year. Also, the consensus estimate indicates an 13.1% increase in net investment income in the quarter under review.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hartford’s homeowners’ policies in force for the quarter under review indicates growth of 0.3% year over year. However, this is expected to be offset by a 6.9% year-over-year decline in automobile policies in force.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hartford’s Personal Insurance combined ratio for the quarter under review is pegged at 94.3%, indicating an improvement from the prior-year reported figure of 106.1%. Also, the same for Business Insurance combined ratio is pegged at 91.3%, improving from 94.4% a year ago.

The consensus mark for pre-tax income from the Personal Insurance unit is pegged at $119.5 million, a massive jump from the year-ago figure of $5 million. The consensus mark for pre-tax income from the Business Insurance signals 36.8% growth from the year-ago level. These are likely to have positioned the company for an earnings beat in the first quarter. The positives are likely to have been partially offset by lower profit levels from Employee Benefits and P&C Other Ops units.

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some other companies worth considering from the broader Finance space, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around:

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. SLDE has an Earnings ESP of +6.75% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Slide Insurance’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter of 82 cents per share remained stable over the past week. SLDE’s revenues are pegged at $373.16 million for the quarter.

TWFG, Inc. TWFG has an Earnings ESP of +2.50% and a Zacks Rank of 1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TWFG’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 20 cents per share, signaling 25% year-over-year growth. TWFG’s earnings beat estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 26.4%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG has an Earnings ESP of +0.49% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arthur J. Gallagher’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $4.40 per share, indicating 19.9% year-over-year growth. AJG’s revenues are pegged at $4.65 billion, signaling 26.3% year-over-year jump.

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The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (HIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TWFG, Inc. (TWFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (SLDE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.