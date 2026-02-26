Can Growing Patient And Provider Adoption Of Neffy Propel ARS Pharma's Stock Upward?

(RTTNews) - ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (SPRY) flagship product, neffy, has been enjoying strong commercial growth since launch, helped by growing patient awareness and increasing clinician confidence in its efficacy.

Neffy (epinephrine nasal spray) is the first and only FDA- and European Commission-approved needle-free epinephrine treatment for Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, and represents the first new delivery method for epinephrine in over 35 years. It gained approval in the U.S. and EU in August 2024, with the U.K., Japan, and China following with regulatory approvals in 2025. Approval is expected this quarter in Canada, expanding its global availability.

Since its launch in September 2024, neffy has demonstrated strong commercial growth, generating $7.25 million in 2024 and reaching $51.86 million in just the first nine months of 2025.

The company is also exploring neffy's potential for treating chronic urticaria, representing a promising opportunity to expand its clinical use and market reach.

In the U.S., chronic urticaria affects around 2?million people, with approximately 1?million of them receiving prescription therapy.

A phase 2b randomized, placebo-controlled outpatient clinical trial of epinephrine nasal spray involving chronic spontaneous urticaria patients, on chronic treatment regimens, who still experience flares or exacerbations, is underway. Topline data from this trial are anticipated in mid-2026, followed by the potential initiation of a single pivotal efficacy study.

Cash Position

As of September 30, 2025, the company had $288.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

ARS Pharma is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results on March 9, 2026.

SPRY has traded in a range of $6.66 to $18.90 in the last 1 year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $9.24, up 1.09%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.