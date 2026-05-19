Can Growing Defense Spending Boost Jabil's Future Growth Prospects?

Jabil Inc. JBL is strengthening its presence in the defense sector by expanding its capabilities for aerospace and military customers. The company provides electronics manufacturing, supply chain management and engineering services for mission-critical defense and aerospace applications.



Jabil's defense offerings include the production of complex electronic components, circuit boards, radar systems, communication equipment and military-grade computing solutions. Its expertise helps defense contractors improve product quality, reduce costs and speed up production timelines. It also focuses on high-quality manufacturing standards for defense applications where strong performance, durability and accuracy are essential.



The company uses its global manufacturing footprint and supply chain network to manage large-scale aerospace and defense programs across multiple regions. Jabil has increased investments in automation, digital manufacturing and advanced engineering technologies to develop next-generation products. It is also working with major defense and aerospace companies to develop customized solutions for complex equipment.



Rising global defense spending and increasing investments in military modernization, national security and advanced defense technologies are creating strong opportunities for the company. Growing demand for secure communications, surveillance systems, aviation electronics and security solutions is expected to support continued growth in Jabil’s defense business.

How Are Competitors Advancing in the Defense Sector?

Jabil faces competition from Celestica Inc. CLS and Sanmina Corporation SANM. Celestica is growing its defense business by providing electronics manufacturing and engineering solutions for aerospace and military customers. The company supplies communication systems, radar electronics and other products used in defense equipment. Celestica is expanding its global supply chain capabilities to support major defense companies.



Sanmina expands its defense presence through advanced manufacturing, product design and testing services for military and aviation applications. The company develops high-reliability printed circuit boards, embedded systems and optical technologies used in defense equipment. Sanmina also supports complex military projects through its global production and logistics network.

JBL’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Jabil has rallied 102.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 142.3%.



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Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 24.61 forward earnings, lower than 25.98 for the industry.



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Earnings estimates for Jabil's fiscal 2026 have remained static at $12.30 per share over the past 60 days, while the same for fiscal 2027 has also remained static at $14.35.



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Jabil currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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