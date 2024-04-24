Can Growing Adoption Of Arcalyst Drive KNSA Stock Up?

(RTTNews) - Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.'s (KNSA) flagship product Arcalyst has garnered widespread acclaim and acceptance since its launch in April 2021. With a growing adoption rate, the company has revised upward its revenue forecast for 2024.

Arcalyst is the first and only FDA-approved therapy for recurrent pericarditis, a painful and debilitating auto-inflammatory cardiovascular disease. The drug was licensed from Regeneron in 2017.

How well has Arcalyst fared in terms of sales?

The net product sales of Arcalyst were $38.5 million in 2021; $122.5 million in 2022; $233.2 million in 2023.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, the net product sales were $78.9 million representing 85% year-over-year growth.

Since its launch in April 2021, approximately 2,000 prescribers have written Arcalyst prescriptions for recurrent pericarditis, according to the company.

The road ahead

Given the expanding adoption of Arcalyst as a steroid-sparing therapy for patients experiencing recurrent pericarditis, combined with sustained prescriber engagement and high levels of satisfaction among physicians and patients, the company has revised its sales forecast for the drug upwards.

Accordingly, Kiniksa anticipates that net sales of Arcalyst for 2024 will now range between $370 million and $390 million, up from the earlier guidance of $360 million to $380 million. The revised outlook represents roughly 63% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

In the pipeline

The company's investigational drugs include Abiprubart and Mavrilimumab.

-- Abiprubart is a monoclonal antibody, which is expected to enter into a phase IIb trial in patients with Sjögren's Disease in the second half of 2024. This study will assess the effectiveness of Abiprubart when administered subcutaneously on a biweekly and monthly basis.

Sjögren's Disease is an immune system disease characterized by autoimmune-driven destruction of the salivary and tear glands as well as arthritis, kidney, and lung dysfunction.

-- Mavrilimumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting the human granulocyte macrophage colony-stimulating factor receptor (GM-CSF-R), has undergone phase II trials for rheumatoid arthritis and giant cell arteritis. These trials successfully met both primary and secondary endpoints with statistically significant results.

Kiniksa is exploring potential partnership avenues to further advance the development of Mavrilimumab.

Cash Position

As of March 31, 2024, Kiniksa had $213.6 million of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments and no debt.

Kiniksa shares began trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 24, 2018, priced at $18 each.

In the last 1 year, KNSA has traded in a range of $10.65 to $22.09. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $17.68, up 3.42%.

