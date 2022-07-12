Can Grocery Retailers Put An End to Food Deserts?

By Daniel Ron, Managing Partner of Scarlet Capital

The world we live in is defined by our access to food.

That’s always been the case, of course. Ten thousand years ago, the rise of agriculture made it possible and desirable for people to gather in cities. Three hundred years ago, the East India Company’s pursuit of spices for British dinner tables reshaped, for better or worse, the political trajectory of multiple continents. In the Americas, it was the appetite for sugar that first fueled slavery and sowed the seeds of injustices that still mark many of our communities to this day.

Today, American communities are still shaped by access to food. Across the U.S., 19 million people currently live in areas designated as “food deserts,” with no easy access to healthy, fresh food. That stark reality means that many millions of Americans are at increased risk of obesity, diabetes and other diet-related issues.

That might sound like an easy problem to solve: just build more grocery stores in places that need them. The reality, of course, is more complex. Grocery stores are major investments, and retailers pay close attention to the demographics and economics of the areas where they build. If a neighborhood isn’t booming, the grocery stores won’t come.

Don’t blame the grocers

You can’t blame grocery retailers for not wanting to build stores in areas where the numbers don’t add up. Grocery stores are for-profit, private enterprises which make decisions in the interest of their shareholders. They decide where to open stores based on a population’s spending power and density, driving each store’s profit potential. Food deserts, almost by definition, are areas where it simply isn’t profitable for retailers to open new stores.

Okay, then: that suggests a different solution. Don’t simply build more stores; create the economic growth that will entice retailers to build those stores. Unfortunately, developers pay just as much attention to demographics and economics as grocery retailers — and they know that it’s far more profitable to build new homes in proximity to existing grocery stores.

The reality is that apartments in mixed-use developments that contain both multifamily and grocery stores command a 23% rent premium. When a grocery store opens in a neighborhood, rents in existing properties increase by 6% compared to one year earlier. People, quite simply, are willing to pay more for access to food.

That creates a chicken-and-egg problem: the grocery stores won’t come if the people and economic activity aren’t there, but the developers, the people, and the economic activity won’t come until the stores arrive.

Tech isn’t the answer

Retailers say they’re serious about ending food insecurity and providing access to food. Amazon, which owns Whole Foods, has 250+ PHD economists on staff, and puts a huge amount of time and effort into figuring out where to build new stores. Last year, the company announced its expansion strategy with plans for 43 new stores, allowing it to reach an incremental 1.4 million people within a 10-mile radius of these locations.

Looking around, though, it’s clear that many of Big Retail’s investments are designed to maximize revenues, not to provide equitable access to food for everyone. Whole Foods’ new experiments with fully automated retail stores are making it easier to get food quickly and seamlessly, for instance — but only if you live in the right place.

The ecommerce boom hasn’t solved food scarcity, either. Grocery deliveries are more widely accessible than ever, but inequities remain: access is still limited on a zip code by zip code basis, so areas with limited access to grocery stores are also likely to miss out on grocery deliveries.

There’s a real risk, as things stand, that “food desert” communities will miss out on the current wave of retail innovation. The very families that lack ready access to transportation will be the ones expected to travel miles to purchase food — and the low-income families most in need of food equity will also be most at risk of getting stuck in a cycle of handouts, further de-incentivizing the construction of new grocery stores.

Building better communities

Is there a way out of this crisis? The reality is that we can’t wish away food deserts, and we can’t simply shame retailers or developers into investing in struggling communities. Instead, urban planners and municipal, state, and even federal leaders need to step up and find a way to break through the deadlock. Instead of waiting for retailers and developers to invest, our governments should make those investments more enticing through targeted incentives.

Some important steps have already been taken. The 2019 Healthy Food Access for All Americans Act, for instance, provides a 15% tax credit for new grocery-store construction, and a 10% credit for retrofitting existing stores. And the 2010 Healthy Food Financing Initiative financed more than 200 projects, creating 3,000 jobs in the process.

On a local level, cities such as Houston are providing incentives wherever possible: the city lent HEB, the state’s largest grocer, $13.9M to build a new grocery store in an underserved neighborhood. Los Angeles, meanwhile, has implemented inter-agency coordination, sharply reducing the red tape required for grocery store development.

These incentives are a step in the right direction, but more is needed. By making grocery development more profitable for retailers, communities can not only boost access to healthy food, but can also boost community efforts to collect food donations, foster strong community bonds, and even deter crime. Retail is also the sixth-largest job creator in the United States, so new stores bring economic stability to countless local residents.

The bottom line is that wherever grocery stores go, people (and real estate developers like me) will quickly follow. Governments have the ability to shape population geographic expansion through the incentives they provide to grocery stores. By doing more to encourage the opening of new grocery stores, we can create a positive economic and societal impact in neighborhoods where it is needed the most.

Daniel Ron is the Managing Partner of Houston-based Scarlet Capital, a new type of real estate development firm and investment group.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.