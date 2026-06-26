Can Grid Modernization Become Quanta's Next Growth Driver?

Quanta Services, Inc. PWR is increasingly aligning its business with one of the largest infrastructure opportunities in North America as utilities modernize aging power grids to meet rising electricity demand. The expansion of artificial intelligence, data centers, advanced manufacturing and electrification is placing greater pressure on transmission networks, making grid upgrades a long-term investment priority. This creates a favorable backdrop for companies with the expertise and scale to deliver complex infrastructure projects.



Grid modernization is becoming a key growth driver for Quanta because it has expanded well beyond traditional construction services. PWR now supports customers across engineering, procurement, construction, manufacturing and supply-chain solutions, allowing utilities to execute larger and more complex capital programs with greater certainty. The company is also working alongside customers much earlier in the planning process, strengthening its role in multiyear infrastructure investments.



Quanta is reinforcing this position through targeted manufacturing investments. The company plans to invest $500-$700 million over the next several years to double the power transformer manufacturing capacity while nearly doubling its off-site manufacturing, fabrication and logistics footprint to approximately 6.7 million square feet. These investments are designed to reduce equipment constraints, improve project execution and accelerate grid expansion as transmission demand grows.



The strategy is already translating into greater project visibility. Quanta ended the first quarter with a record backlog of $48.5 billion, up from $35.3 billion a year ago, including a 12-month backlog of $28.2 billion, up 45.4%, reinforcing strong multiyear revenue visibility. With utilities expected to invest heavily in transmission infrastructure for years to come, grid modernization has the potential to become one of Quanta's most durable long-term growth drivers.

How Does Quanta Compare With Infrastructure Peers?

Quanta has established a leading position in North America's power infrastructure market, benefiting from growing investments in grid modernization, transmission expansion and electrification. As investors assess whether the company can sustain the long-term growth, comparisons with EMCOR Group, Inc. EME and MasTec, Inc. MTZ highlight its differentiated exposure to the evolving utility infrastructure landscape.



EMCOR is also benefiting from robust demand across electrical and mechanical construction, supported by data centers, manufacturing, health care and institutional projects. The company ended the first quarter with remaining performance obligations of $15.62 billion, reflecting strong project visibility. However, its growth remains more closely tied to building construction and facility-related services than utility transmission infrastructure.



MasTec is a closer peer, with exposure to power delivery, telecom, clean energy, pipeline and data center infrastructure. The company reported a record backlog of $20.3 billion and continues to benefit from investments in grid reliability, transmission expansion and AI-driven electricity demand. However, Quanta's integrated solutions platform, manufacturing investments and larger $48.5 billion backlog position it to capture a broader share of North America's multiyear grid modernization opportunity.

PWR’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

PWR stock has surged 70.2% in the year-to-date (“YTD”) period, outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 index.

PWR YTD Share Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, PWR trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53X, well above the industry’s 32.03X, as shown below.

PWR Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Quanta’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have decreased in the past 30 days. However, the revised estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 30.5% and 17.3%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PWR’s Zacks Rank

Quanta currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.