Can GPU Monitoring Accelerate Datadog's AI Revenue Opportunity?

Datadog’s DDOG expanding AI opportunity is increasingly tied to its ability to become a critical observability layer for AI infrastructure. GPU Monitoring strengthens that position by extending Datadog's platform deeper into one of the most expensive and performance-sensitive components of AI deployments. As enterprises and AI-native companies scale training and inference workloads, monitoring GPU utilization, efficiency, and performance is becoming essential to controlling costs and maximizing returns on AI investments.



The strategic significance lies in GPU Monitoring's integration within Datadog's broader AI observability stack. Rather than offering a standalone monitoring tool, Datadog connects GPU telemetry with application performance, infrastructure monitoring, LLM observability and workflow analytics. This unified approach is likely to increase platform adoption among AI customers while creating additional cross-sell opportunities across its expanding product portfolio. Datadog serves over 6,500 customers using one or more AI integrations, representing roughly 80% of annual recurring revenue, highlighting how AI-related workloads are becoming increasingly central to growth.



Early customer wins indicate that GPU Monitoring is already resonating with large-scale AI deployments. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Datadog secured significant AI-related contracts supporting some of the world's largest AI research organizations, where GPU Monitoring is helping optimize hyperscale training environments. The pace at which this demand scales beyond a concentrated set of frontier customers, however, remains a variable to watch.



The first-quarter 2026 revenues increased 32% year over year to $1.01 billion, while customers with annual recurring revenue above $100,000 grew 21% to 4,550. DDOG has raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $4.30-$4.34 billion, indicating 25%-27% year-over-year growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDOG's 2026 revenues is pegged at $4.31 billion, indicating 25.71% year-over-year growth, suggesting GPU Monitoring could become an increasingly meaningful contributor to Datadog's AI revenue opportunity.

Datadog Faces Stiff Competition

Datadog faces stiff competition from Dynatrace DT and Cisco Systems CSCO in the GPU monitoring space. Cisco Systems, through its Splunk platform, offers GPU visibility as part of its AI-Ready POD infrastructure stack, while Dynatrace provides GPU and TPU telemetry within its broader AI observability suite.



However, both Cisco Systems and Dynatrace approach GPU monitoring as a bolt-on extension of existing tooling rather than a purpose-built, fleet-level solution with integrated cost attribution and cross-sell architecture at its core. Datadog's unified approach, connecting GPU telemetry directly with LLM observability and application performance monitoring, represents a structurally deeper proposition than what either Dynatrace or Cisco currently offers in this specific domain.

DDOG’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Datadog have appreciated 72.3% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 13.2%.

DDOG Stock’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Datadog is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales multiple of 17.79 compared with the broader sector’s multiple of 6.39, suggesting a stretched valuation. DDOG carries a Value Score of F.

DDOG’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDOG’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.39 per share, up by 4 cents over the past 30 days, indicating a 16.59% increase from 2025’s reported figure.

Datadog, Inc. Price and Consensus

Datadog, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Datadog, Inc. Quote

Datadog currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.