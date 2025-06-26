Can Gorilla's Bold Thailand Acquisition Fuel its Global AI Ambitions?

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. GRRR recently agreed to acquire two Thai tech firms, CNS and its subsidiary CANS. These companies specialize in AI-driven customer engagement, video analytics and cybersecurity. With this deal, GRRR gains access to their mobility-first AI platforms and a strong customer base across all of Thailand.

This is a major strategic move for GRRR, boosting its product portfolio with proven, scalable AI solutions and expanding its regional footprint across Southeast Asia. CNS and CANS bring local expertise, a large enterprise network, and technology already aligned with real-world deployments. GRRR is positioning itself as a leader in AI and digital infrastructure across emerging markets like Southeast Asia, Latin America and other regions.

The deal unlocks new recurring revenue streams, especially from AI-powered customer engagement platforms, an industry projected to reach $173.9 billion by 2032. It also gives GRRR access to Southeast Asia’s booming $6.8 billion Edge AI and cybersecurity market. Though financial terms weren’t disclosed, the acquisition enhances GRRR’s ability to scale, diversify revenue and tap into high-growth sectors like smart cities, telecom and public safety.

If integrated effectively, this move could significantly accelerate GRRR's top-line growth in the coming years. The global video analytics market is expected to exceed $23.4 billion by 2030, indicating a lucrative opportunity ahead. The deal is expected to close this summer.

How Are GRRR’s Peers Expanding Their Footprint?

Notable peers, such as Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW and Zscaler, Inc. ZS, are also aggressively expanding their global footprints. Palo Altohas been broadening its platform through high-profile AI acquisitions, such as Protect AI during the RSA Conference, boosting its AI security offerings and doubling down on cloud-driven expansion. Palo Alto’s consistent move into cloud-native security reflects a strategic push to serve global clients.

Zscaler, headquartered in San Jose, has extended its cloud-security "Zero Trust Exchange" internationally and fortified its platform via targeted M&A. Recent acquisitions include names like Red Canary and Avalor. Previous deals, such as TrustPath and Smokescreen, enhanced Zscaler’s global delivery reach and regional market presence.

Gorilla Technology’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Gorilla Technology have gained 14.3% year to date, outperforming the broader industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Gorilla Technology trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 3.39X, above the industry average of 2.86X. GRRR carries a Value Score of F.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gorilla Technology’s 2025 earnings implies a 115.8% improvement year over year, followed by 12.4% growth next year.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

