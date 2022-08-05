Can GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Afford To Invest In Growth?

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does GlycoMimetics Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at March 2022, GlycoMimetics had cash of US$77m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$57m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 16 months from March 2022. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

NasdaqGM:GLYC Debt to Equity History August 5th 2022

How Is GlycoMimetics' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, GlycoMimetics doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just US$179k in the last twelve months. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by 17%, which suggests that management are increasing investment in future growth, but not too quickly. However, the company's true cash runway will therefore be shorter than suggested above, if spending continues to increase. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can GlycoMimetics Raise Cash?

Given its cash burn trajectory, GlycoMimetics shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

GlycoMimetics' cash burn of US$57m is about 147% of its US$39m market capitalisation. That suggests the company may have some funding difficulties, and we'd be very wary of the stock.

How Risky Is GlycoMimetics' Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of GlycoMimetics' cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. Considering all the measures mentioned in this report, we reckon that its cash burn is fairly risky, and if we held shares we'd be watching like a hawk for any deterioration. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 2 warning signs for GlycoMimetics (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

