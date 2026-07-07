Can GLW's Next-Generation Automotive Solutions Drive Future Growth?

Corning Incorporated GLW, a leading materials science company, is strengthening its footprint in the automotive sector through its advanced glass and ceramic technologies. Its innovative materials help automakers develop lighter, safer and more efficient vehicles while supporting the growing adoption of electric, connected and autonomous vehicle technologies.



Corning offers a wide range of products for the automotive industry, including Gorilla Glass for vehicle displays, lightweight windshields and windows, and specialty glass for digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems and head-up displays. These solutions are durable, scratch-resistant and lightweight, helping improve the driving experience while reducing vehicle weight.



The company supports advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) by providing durable glass that protects cameras and sensors used in modern vehicles. It manufactures ceramic substrates and particulate filters that help vehicles reduce emissions and comply with environmental standards. Corning is also expanding its portfolio of larger, higher-resolution automotive displays to meet the growing demand for advanced in-vehicle technologies.

How Are Competitors Advancing in the Automotive Sector?

Corning faces competition from Amphenol Corporation APH and Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV. Amphenol is expanding its automotive portfolio with connectors, sensors and connectivity solutions for modern vehicles. The company works with automakers and suppliers to provide reliable solutions for next-generation vehicles.



Viavi is strengthening its automotive business with optical technologies for modern vehicles. The company provides solutions for LiDAR, driver monitoring and ADAS. Viavi’s optical technologies help improve the performance and reliability of sensing systems used in modern vehicles.

Corning's Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Corning have rallied 254.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 305.2%.



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From a valuation standpoint, the company’s shares currently trade at 52.42 forward 12-month earnings, higher than the industry tally of 43.95.



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Earnings estimates for Corning for 2026 have remained static at $3.19, while the same for 2027 have risen 1.5% to $4.21 over the past 60 days.



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Corning currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Corning Incorporated (GLW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.