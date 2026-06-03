Can GlobalFoundries' ARC Acquisition Strengthen Its Physical AI Push?

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. GFS has completed the acquisition of Synopsys’ ARC Processor IP Solutions business, a move that expands its presence in the growing Physical AI market. The transaction combines ARC’s processor intellectual property portfolio with MIPS, GlobalFoundries’ recently acquired processor IP business, creating a broader platform that spans processor design, software tools, custom bb development and manufacturing.



The deal comes as artificial intelligence workloads increasingly move beyond data centers into real-world applications such as advanced driver-assistance systems, industrial robotics, smart factories and connected devices. These applications require chips that can process data in real time while operating within strict power and latency limits, increasing the need for specialized semiconductor solutions.



By bringing together MIPS and ARC, GlobalFoundries gains a wider range of RISC-V processor IP covering high-performance, mid-range and ultra-low-power computing applications. The acquisition also adds application-specific instruction set processor tools, enabling customers to develop processors tailored to specific workloads and use cases. The combined portfolio includes more than 150 patents and serves a global ecosystem of over 300 IP customers, strengthening GlobalFoundries’ position in processor IP.



The transaction strengthens GlobalFoundries’ ability to participate earlier in the semiconductor design cycle rather than serving solely as a manufacturing partner. The company can now offer processor IP, software development tools, custom chip design support and manufacturing services through a more integrated software-to-silicon model. The acquisition also expands the company’s engineering capabilities with additional processor and AI talent.



The expanded portfolio is particularly relevant for automotive and industrial markets, where demand is rising for AI-enabled systems that require greater computing efficiency and reliability. As Physical AI adoption grows, the acquisition positions GlobalFoundries to address a broader portion of the semiconductor value chain while supporting customers developing application-specific intelligent systems.

GlobalFoundries’ Competitive Landscape

GlobalFoundries competes with KLA Corporation KLAC and United Microelectronics Corporation UMC across different segments of the semiconductor industry.



KLA benefits from rising demand for process control, inspection and metrology solutions as chip designs become more complex. Growing investments in advanced packaging, high-bandwidth memory and leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing continue to support demand for KLA’s portfolio. Increasing process control intensity across semiconductor production also remains a key growth driver.



UMC focuses primarily on mature-node semiconductor manufacturing and serves customers across automotive, industrial and communications markets. The company benefits from demand for specialty technologies and long-standing relationships with customers seeking cost-effective manufacturing solutions.



GlobalFoundries differentiates itself through its focus on essential semiconductor technologies, including RF, connectivity, power management and silicon photonics solutions. The addition of ARC processor IP capabilities further expands the company’s ability to support Physical AI applications through a combination of processor technology, custom silicon development and manufacturing expertise.



Overall, GlobalFoundries, KLA and UMC are positioned to benefit from growing semiconductor demand, though each company participates in different parts of the semiconductor value chain, creating distinct growth opportunities across manufacturing, process control and specialty technologies.

GFS’s Stock Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of GlobalFoundries have increased 125.1% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors’ 46.6% rise.



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GFS stock is currently trading at a discount compared with its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 38.44, as evidenced by the chart below.



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Earnings Estimate Revision of GFS

GFS’ earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have trended upward in the past 30 days to $1.89 and $2.62 per share, respectively. The revised estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 9.9% and 38.6%, respectively.



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GFS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.