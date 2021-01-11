Can Global X’s GNOM Be the Next Big ETF?

Genomics could be the next big thing in the biotechnology space. Similarly, the Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (GNOM) could be the next big fund, and is already up 10% to start the new year.

GNOM seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Genomics Index that is designed to provide exposure to exchange-listed companies that are positioned to benefit from further advances in the field of genomic science and biotechnology, as well as applications thereof (collectively, “Genomics & Biotechnology Companies”), as defined by Solactive AG, the provider of the underlying index.

GNOM gives investors:

High Growth Potential : GNOM enables investors to access high growth potential through companies that are positioned to benefit from further advances in the field of genomic science.

: GNOM enables investors to access high growth potential through companies that are positioned to benefit from further advances in the field of genomic science. Targeted Exposure : GNOM provides access to emerging areas within the Health Care Sector at the intersection of science and technology.

: GNOM provides access to emerging areas within the Health Care Sector at the intersection of science and technology. ETF Efficiency: In a single trade, GNOM delivers access to dozens of companies with exposure to the genomics theme.

The fund has been a stellar performer the past year, rising over 60%:

Capitalizing on Genomics' Huge Potential

The genomics space will only continue to grow as biotechnological advances keep fueling the industry. An Investing.com article spoke to the industry's potential best:

"While initially, it might be hard to fully wrap your head around the concept of genomics, it’s easy to understand that companies in the industry have huge potential. A genome is an organism’s complete set of DNA, including all of its genes. Therefore, genomics is a field of biology that involves studying all of a person’s genes and trying to determine their interactions and influence on a person’s health. The applications of genomics are truly fascinating, as scientists can potentially use the information from genomics to help humans live longer and healthier lives."

For more news and information, visit the Thematic Investing Channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.