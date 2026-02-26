Can GE's Growth Investments Create Long-Term Value for Investors?

GE Aerospace GE remains focused on strengthening its growth pipeline through investments in lucrative projects. The company has been on track to invest more than $1 billion in its Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities around the world over the next few years. This includes the acquisition of a dedicated LEAP test cell, which will unlock a major constraint in its shop visit output. This also includes expanding several MRO facilities, including Dallas, Malaysia and Selma and a new on-wing support site in Dubai.



Last year, the company made significant investments in U.S. manufacturing and technology to boost production capabilities. This would allow it to cater to the growing demand for its engines and services. These investments will allow the company to boost its operational capacities, introduce new technologies to further reduce turnaround time and costs and provide better services to its commercial and defense customers.



GE has a strong pipeline of MRO contracts from several customers like Airbus, El Al Israeli Airlines, Royal Jordanian, flydubai and China Airlines. In fourth-quarter 2025, the company’s LEAP internal shop visits grew around 27% year over year as it continues to expand its capacity to support aftermarket growth.



In 2025, CFM International (the 50/50 joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines) made record deliveries of 1,802 LEAP engines, growing 28% year over year. In 2026, the company expects more than 15% growth in LEAP deliveries. This solid pipeline of projects supported by GE’s continued investment activities is likely to drive its long-term growth.

Lucrative Projects of GE’s Peers

In January 2026, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. LHX proposed a first-of-its-kind partnership with the U.S. Department of War. Per the proposed deal, the government would invest $1 billion in its Missile Solutions unit through a convertible preferred security to expand solid rocket motor production capacity.



In October 2024, Embraer S.A. EMBJ announced its plan to invest up to $70 million in new MRO facilities in the United States, with the launch of a new service center at the Perot Field Alliance Airport in Fort Worth, TX. Construction of a new facility is underway and is expected to be completed by 2027.

GE's Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of GE Aerospace have surged 25.4% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 12%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, GE is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96X, above the industry’s average of 33.79X. GE Aerospace carries a Value Score of F.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GE’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has been on the rise over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

