Can GE Vernova's Capacity Expansion Power the Global Energy Transition?

GE Vernova Inc. GEV is expanding its manufacturing capabilities to address the rapidly rising global demand for grid infrastructure, renewable energy technologies and power-generation equipment. As countries accelerate electrification and transition toward cleaner energy systems, utilities and governments require large volumes of turbines, grid components and related equipment. By increasing production capacity, GE Vernova aims to ensure it can deliver these critical technologies at scale and on time.



GEV’s expanded manufacturing capacity strengthens supply security by reducing component shortages and supply-chain bottlenecks, helping ensure timely equipment delivery for grid and power projects. It also improves operational efficiency through streamlined production, lowering costs, shortening delivery times and enhancing product quality.



The company’s Wind business is investing nearly $100 million in its manufacturing facilities. In March 2026, GEV announced an investment of nearly $200 million to expand manufacturing capacity within its Electrification segment by establishing a new facility in Hai Phong, Vietnam. This investment is part of GE Vernova’s planned investments of $11 billion in capital expenditure and R&D through 2028. In March, announced a nearly $30 million investment to expand its electrification manufacturing facility in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, to support rising global demand for electrification infrastructure.



Overall, these capacity expansions position GEV to better support global energy-transition efforts. As countries invest heavily in renewable energy, grid modernization and reliable power generation to support rising electricity demand, especially from data centers, the company’s expanded manufacturing network enables it to supply the technologies needed to build a more resilient and sustainable energy system.

Companies Expanding Operations to Meet Rising Power Demand

Some other companies that are also focused on expanding operations to support rising electricity demand have been discussed below:



Constellation Energy CEG is leveraging its nuclear fleet to provide reliable, 24/7 power for data centers. In February 2026, CEG’s unit, Calpine LLC, entered into a new over 1100 MW agreement with CyrusOne to support a new data center facility at Freestone Energy Center in Texas.



PG&E Corporation PCG plans to spend nearly $73 billion over the 2026-2030 period for transmission upgrades to meet the data center-led surge in electricity demand.

GEV Stock’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 EPS indicates a decline of 21.03% and that for 2027 implies an increase of 55.57% year over year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GEV Stock Trading at a Premium

GEV is trading at a premium relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings of 54.84X compared with the industry average of 23.19X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GEV Stock’s Price Performance

In the past three months, the company’s shares have risen 24.4% compared with the industry’s 10.2% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GEV’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



