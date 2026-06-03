Can GE Vernova Benefit From the Global Gas Turbine Supply Crunch?

GE Vernova Inc. GEV is benefiting from the widening gap between global gas turbine demand and industry supply as utilities and power producers seek reliable generation capacity to support rising electricity consumption.



The company’s Power segment is experiencing strong momentum as demand for dispatchable power continues to accelerate. Artificial intelligence data centers, industrial electrification, and overall economic growth are all contributing to increased electricity demand. In the first quarter of 2026, Power orders increased 59% organically year over year to $10 billion, reflecting robust demand for gas power equipment and services.



GEV is also benefiting from increasing competition among utilities to secure gas turbine manufacturing slots. During the quarter, the company signed 21 gigawatts (GW) of gas equipment orders, helping expand its gas equipment backlog from 40 GW to 44 GW. Gas turbine slot reservations increased from 43 GW to 56 GW, bringing total backlog and slot reservations to 100 GW.



To secure access to turbine manufacturing capacity, utilities and independent power producers are increasingly making reservations years before their projects are scheduled for completion. With electricity demand forecasts continuing to rise, turbine availability has emerged as a key constraint across many power markets.



GE Vernova's gas power business is well positioned to capitalize on this trend due to its large installed base, global service network and manufacturing capabilities. The company’s Power segment provides gas, nuclear, and hydro technologies that support reliable and flexible electricity generation, helping customers address growing power demand while maintaining grid stability.

Companies Benefiting From Rising Power Demand

Alongside GE Vernova, several other companies are also well positioned to benefit from rising electricity demand and the growing need for additional generation capacity. These are discussed below:



Constellation Energy CEG continues to benefit from increasing demand for reliable baseload generation as data centers and large commercial customers seek long-term power supply agreements.



Vistra Corp. VST is witnessing growing demand for its diversified generation portfolio as electricity consumption rises across several key U.S. markets.

GEV Stock’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 EPS indicates an increase of 71.91% and that for 2027 EPS implies a decline of 19.94% year over year.



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GEV Stock Trading at a Premium

GEV is trading at a premium relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings of 34.82X compared with the industry average of 21.36X.



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GEV Stock’s Price Performance

In the past three months, the company’s shares have risen 15.2% against the industry’s 0.8% decline.



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GEV’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vistra Corp. (VST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.