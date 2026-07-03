Can GE Aerospace Sustain Growth as Commercial Aerospace Demand Surges?

GE Aerospace’s GE commercial aerospace market is playing a significant role in driving its overall growth. In first-quarter 2026, the company received orders for more than 650 commercial engines, including commitments from American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Airlines. It also entered into a long-term materials agreement to support Ryanair’s fleet of about 2,000 CFM56 and LEAP engines.



In the first quarter, revenues from the Commercial Engines & Services segment increased 34% year over year to $8.92 billion. The gain was driven by services growth of 39%, with internal shop visit revenues up 35% on higher volume and workscopes. Spare parts revenues increased more than 25%, reflecting robust aftermarket demand. Total orders in the segment rose 93% year over year to $17.3 billion.



In response to these robust orders, GE has also been investing in its manufacturing capabilities, MRO facilities and new technologies. For 2026, the company had announced its plan to invest an additional $1 billion in U.S. manufacturing and technology. Also, in the same period, GE Aerospace plans to invest more than €110 million across its European manufacturing facilities.



With commercial aircraft programs expected to continue benefiting from the strength in air travel, GE is poised to maintain strong demand momentum in the quarters ahead. For 2026, adjusted revenues from the Commercial Engines & Services segment are expected to experience mid-teens growth.

GE's Peers in the Aerospace Market

Among its major peers, RTX Corporation RTX is benefiting from strength in the commercial aerospace market, with growth in both aftermarket and OEM verticals. RTX reported 10% organic sales growth in the first quarter, driven by solid momentum in the Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney segments. Rising aircraft utilization and demand for sustainable technologies are supporting RTX Corp.’s growth.



Its another peer, Howmet Aerospace Inc. HWM is benefiting from persistent strength in the commercial aerospace market. Revenues from Howmet’s commercial aerospace market increased 20% year over year (exceeding $1.2 billion) in the first quarter, constituting 53% of its business. Also, in 2025, revenues from the market increased 12% year over year.

GE's Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of GE Aerospace have gained 30.7% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 1.1%.



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From a valuation standpoint, GE is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74X, above the industry’s average of 33.51X. GE Aerospace carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GE’s 2026 earnings has gone up 0.3% over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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