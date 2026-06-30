Can Futu Absorb Its CSRC Penalty Without Losing Momentum?

Futu Holdings’ FUTU problem is not about demand; it is about regulatory confidence. The CSRC Shenzhen Bureau proposed penalties totaling roughly RMB1.85 billion, including about RMB470 million of confiscated gains and RMB1.38 billion in fines, tied to regulated activities without required licenses or approvals. The charge also hit first-quarter 2026 profit hard immediately.



Still, the operating base looked sturdy. Futu ended March with 3.59 million funded accounts, up 34.3%, 6.28 million brokerage accounts, up 26.8%, and 30.2 million users, up 14.9%. Client assets rose 47.2% to HK$1.22 trillion, while trading volume reached HK$4.15 trillion in the quarter despite volatile markets and pressure globally.



The penalty mainly explains the profit shock. Futu reported revenues of HK$5.86 billion (US$746.9 million), up 24.7%, and operating income of HK$3.53 billion (US$450.3 million), up 31.5%. However, net income fell 61.2% to HK$831 million (US$106.0 million) after the adjustment. Before it, first-quarter net income would have been about HK$2.92 billion (US$372.7 million). Management also said fundamentals remained stable.



Earlier this month, S&P also reaffirmed Futu’s BBB- long-term issuer rating with a stable outlook, citing strong Hong Kong market position, geographic diversification and strong capitalization. On the call, management said bank facilities remained intact, which helps frame the penalty as a hit, not a funding break.



The open question is growth quality. Mainland China funded accounts were about 13% of first-quarter funded accounts, with related client assets around 17% and revenue contribution near 20%. Futu is leaning on Moomoo, Hong Kong, Singapore, crypto licensing and planned Korean stock access to keep client momentum moving abroad now.

How Are Interactive Brokers and Robinhood Placed?

Interactive Brokers Group IBKR kept showing scale-driven growth. Interactive Brokers reported May 2026 DARTs of 4.969 million, up 47% year over year, client equity of $937.3 billion, up 49%, and 4.995 million client accounts, up 32%. Interactive Brokers also grew margin loans 65% to $100.9 billion, pointing to active, wealthier clients globally.



Robinhood Markets’ HOOD growth mix looks broader. Robinhood had 27.7 million funded customers in May, up about 1.76 million year over year, and platform assets rose 48% to $377 billion. Robinhood also posted first-quarter revenues of $1.07 billion, up 15%, helped by deposits, Gold subscribers, equities, options and event contracts in 2026.

FUTU's Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Futu have declined 28.9% over the past three months against the industry’s growth of 7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, FUTU trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings of 9.85, slightly above the industry but lower than its one-year median of 15.94. This valuation disparity might not be as favorable as it seems. It carries a Value Score of C.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the past 30 days, earnings estimates for both 2026 and 2027 have been revised downward, signaling a bearish outlook from analysts.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

At present, Futu carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.