Can Freeport-McMoRan's Expansion Pipeline Fuel the Next Growth Wave?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX remains committed to disciplined execution and the development of its organic growth projects. The company’s expansion efforts are designed to enhance production capacity, supported by solid financial strength.



FCX has completed the evaluation of a large-scale expansion at El Abra in Chile to define a large sulfide resource that could potentially support a major mill project similar to the large-scale concentrator at Cerro Verde, with an estimated resource of approximately 20 billion recoverable pounds of copper.



In Arizona, FCX is progressing with pre-feasibility studies at its Safford/Lone Star operations, with completion targeted for 2026, to assess a sizable sulfide expansion opportunity. It has expansion opportunities at Bagdad in Arizona that can more than double the concentrator capacity of the operation. Technical and economic studies have revealed the potential to build concentrating facilities to boost copper production by 200-250 million pounds annually.



PT Freeport Indonesia (PT-FI) is developing the Kucing Liar ore body within the Grasberg district with a targeted ramp-up to commence in 2030. FCX completed studies in 2025 that showed an opportunity to increase Kucing Liar’s design capacity to 130,000 metric tons of ore per day and reserves by roughly 20% at low costs.



FCX’s organic growth pipeline, designed to expand capacity and output, positions it well to benefit from future demand growth. Effective execution of these projects will strengthen its ability to drive shareholder value.



Among FCX’s peers, Southern Copper Corporation SCCO has a strong pipeline of world-class copper greenfield projects and various other promising opportunities. Southern Copper continues to build its presence in Peru as the country is the second-largest producer of copper. The company’s key growth catalysts include the Tía María, Los Chancas and Michiquillay projects in Peru, along with El Pilar and El Arco in Mexico, all of which underpin SCCO’s long-term expansion pipeline.



BHP Group Limited BHP continues to reshape its portfolio toward commodities such as copper and potash, allocating nearly 70% of its medium-term capital expenditure to these areas. This strategy positions BHP to benefit from decarbonization, electrification, population growth and rising living standards in emerging markets. BHP, in March 2026, submitted the Environmental Impact Declaration permit for the Escondida New Concentrator to replace the aging Los Colorados plant as it nears the end of operations, a move that backs its growth strategy while addressing asset longevity. With an estimated investment of $4.4-$5.9 billion, the project targets new capacity to produce 220-260 kt of copper annually.

The Zacks Rundown for FCX

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan have rallied 22% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry’s growth of 6.8%.

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From a valuation standpoint, FCX is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 20.82, a modest 3.2% premium to the industry average of 20.17X. It carries a Value Score of C.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FCX’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 6.1% and 44.6%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have been trending higher over the past 60 days.

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FCX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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