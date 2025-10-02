Can Free-to-Air Sports Deals Strengthen TEGNA's Local Market Reach?

TEGNA TGNA operates television stations across various U.S. markets, making it one of the country’s largest local broadcasters. Its portfolio spans local news, weather, lifestyle and sports programming, serving millions of households daily. As streaming alternatives gain traction and linear TV viewership declines, TEGNA has increasingly leaned on live sports to anchor audiences. Sports remains as one of the few categories that consistently attract large, real-time viewership, keeping advertisers and local communities engaged.

In that context, the renewal of TEGNA’s partnership with Altitude Sports is strategically significant. For the second consecutive year, TGNA’s Denver stations, 9NEWS and My20, will carry 20 Denver Nuggets games and 20 Colorado Avalanche games free over-the-air. Nearly 3.5 million viewers in the Denver market will have access to these broadcasts without requiring a cable subscription, broadening reach at a time when cord-cutting continues to accelerate. Importantly, production will remain with Altitude Sports and its established on-air talent, preserving continuity for fans while enhancing distribution through TEGNA’s free-to-air channels.

Competition in Live Sports Programming for TGNA

Fox FOX has established a strong presence in regional sports broadcasting and continues to rely on marquee events to anchor its advertising and audience base. Even with shifting viewership habits, Fox remains a formidable competitor in local media. Nexstar NXST has also been expanding aggressively into live sports and utilizing rights deals to strengthen engagement across its affiliate network. By leaning on local partnerships, Nexstar aims to capture the audiences advertisers value most. Sinclair SBGI, through its Bally Sports networks, has long been a key player in regional sports, though it faces financial challenges that have weighed on its RSN operations. Despite this, Sinclair remains influential in shaping how live sports are distributed locally. TEGNA’s renewed Altitude Sports agreement differentiates itself by offering free access to Nuggets and Avalanche games, standing apart from rivals like Fox, Nexstar, and Sinclair, which lean more heavily on pay-TV models.

Investment Outlook: Positive

The Altitude Sports extension underlines TEGNA’s strategy to leverage high-profile local sports to reinforce its community presence and advertising base. By keeping games accessible to a wider audience, the company strengthens both viewership and goodwill, which could support ad pricing and sponsorships. The real test will be whether TEGNA can replicate this model across more markets and sports partnerships. If it succeeds, live sports could become a durable growth lever that offsets some of the pressures from declining linear TV consumption.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.