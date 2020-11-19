Can Franklin Electric (FELE) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Franklin Electric (FELE) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this water and fuel pumping systems company reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for Franklin Electric, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.51 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of +18.6%.

Over the last 30 days, two estimates have moved higher for Franklin Electric compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 12.09%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $2.12 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +2.42%.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, three estimates have moved up for Franklin Electric versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 11.8% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Franklin Electric currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Investors have been betting on Franklin Electric because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 8.1% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.