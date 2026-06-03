Can Ford Win More Pickup Buyers With Wider Product Choices?

Ford Motor Company F is focusing on its pickup truck market, which has significant room for growth and is positioning itself to capture demand across a wider range of customer segments, vehicle sizes and powertrain options. Its evolving pickup strategy is designed to strengthen its leadership position while preparing for changing customer preferences and increasing competition.



Ford is looking at its pickup business through retail and commercial lenses. On the retail side, the company’s traditional pickup market has historically been concentrated in full-size and midsize trucks. However, the introduction of the Maverick created an entirely new segment, attracting buyers who may previously have purchased passenger cars or sport-utility vehicles. This trend is expected to continue as it introduces additional pickup models, including its upcoming Universal Electric Vehicle-based truck.



The company expects future pickup growth to come from a broader customer base rather than solely from traditional truck buyers. By offering different vehicle sizes, price points and configurations, Ford aims to appeal to consumers transitioning from cars and SUVs into the pickup segment.



On the commercial side, Ford has a strong demand across its truck lineup, ranging from smaller Maverick-sized vehicles to heavy-duty F-750 models. The company reported healthy fleet demand for its 2026 model year products. For the 2027 model year, the early indicators of demand are also encouraging. Maintaining offerings across multiple truck categories and powertrain types will be critical for Ford to serve commercial customers effectively.



Ford’s broader objective is to “future-proof” its truck business. The company plans to provide customers with greater powertrain choice, including hybrid and electric options, while linking those technologies to practical benefits such as Pro Power Onboard functionality.



Beyond North America, Ford’s pickup strategy is increasingly global. The company holds strong positions in major pickup markets across Thailand, Africa, the Middle East and South America, where the Ranger remains a leading product. Ford is updating these global truck lineups with additional powertrain options and more affordable models to remain competitive.



As new competitors, particularly Chinese automakers, expand their presence in international markets, Ford’s diverse portfolio spanning different price points, regions and propulsion technologies is expected to preserve its long-term strength in the pickup segment. F carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Competitors’ Strategy to Boost Pickup Demand

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN has moved its R2 pickup model from plan to execution, starting saleable production in Normal and making initial deliveries to employees, with external customer deliveries expected to commence soon. Rivian continues to target a starting price around $45,000 and sees large efficiencies versus R1. If volumes ramp up as planned, higher throughput should lower fixed cost per unit at Normal and support Rivian’s longer-term profitability path over the next several years as utilization improves.



General Motors Company GM continues to hold the leading position in the U.S. full-size pickup segment, capturing 42% of the market. During the quarter, General Motors expanded its leadership in the category, although retail sales were constrained by tighter inventory levels. Going forward, General Motors plans to gradually increase the availability of its key pickup models over the next several quarters while carefully balancing inventory growth with broader market demand trends.

F’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Ford has outperformed the Zacks Automotive-Domestic industry in the last six months. Its shares have gained 22.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 0.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



From a valuation perspective, F appears undervalued. Going by its price/sales ratio, the company is trading at a forward sales multiple of 0.37, lower than the industry’s 3.64.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ford’s 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved up 12 cents and 10 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

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Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.