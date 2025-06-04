Can Flotek's ProFrac Deal Power a High-Margin Growth Engine?

Flotek Industries FTK is making a big move to expand its Data Analytics Services (DAS) segment — and its latest acquisition is key to that plan. In April 2025, FTK purchased 30 mobile gas monitoring and dual-fuel optimization units from ProFrac Holding Corp. ACDC for $105 million.

Flotek’s Strategic Bet

More than buying equipment, the transaction is seen as a strategic bet on building recurring, high-margin revenues from real-time gas analytics and remote power solutions. These units help generate electricity on-site, especially in remote areas, by optimizing fuel quality and reducing emissions. Twenty-two of the acquired assets are already deployed under a six-year lease with ProFrac, projected to generate $14 million in EBITDA in 2025. Once all 30 units are up and running, FTK estimates that annual lease revenues could reach $27.4 million in 2026 — almost double the DAS segment’s revenues in 2024. Importantly, the deal was structured to preserve cash by using a combination of equity, promissory notes, and shortfall penalty offsets.



Flotek’s latest move strengthens its partnership with ProFrac and positions the company to tap into the growing off-grid energy market. It also marks a step forward in making Flotek a serious contender in gas analytics and on-site power management — key areas as industries push to cut flaring and boost fuel efficiency.

Peer Check: How Does Flotek Stack Up?

While larger rival ChampionX CHX has expanded its digital offerings through production optimization tools, it is yet to adopt a lease-based model for its analytics technology. ChampionX’s digital revenues remain modest, and its greater reliance on short-cycle markets adds volatility.



In contrast to ChampionX, Flotek’s hybrid approach — pairing its own hardware with built-in analytics and long-term leases — sets it apart in a space where many still depend on one-time sales. It’s unclear if this advantage will lead to steady profits, but the company now has a clear strategy in place.

FTK’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Flotek Industries have gained around 54% year to date.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, FTK trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, compared to the subindustry’s 12.19. Flotek carries a Value Score of D.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flotek Industries’ 2025 earnings implies a 56% improvement year over year.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.