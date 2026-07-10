Can Flex Ride the AI Supercomputer Boom With Cerebras Alliance?

As demand for AI computing continues to outpace supply, companies capable of manufacturing advanced AI systems are becoming essential players in the industry's growth. In an encouraging development, Flex Ltd. FLEX has expanded its manufacturing partnership with Cerebras Systems CBRS to dramatically increase production of the Cerebras CS-3, advanced AI accelerator systems. The collaboration aims to boost production capacity by approximately seven times by 2026, strengthening America's position in advanced AI hardware manufacturing while creating new growth opportunities for Flex.

This initiative enables Flex to manufacture substantially more Cerebras CS-3 systems from its Milpitas, CA, facility. To support this expansion, Flex is investing in multiple new production lines, larger manufacturing floor space, advanced automated testing infrastructure, enhanced burn-in and validation facilities, as well as additional warehouse and logistics capacity. These investments position Flex to capitalize on one of the fastest-growing segments of the technology industry. Flex, together with Cerebras, will develop specialized manufacturing processes for wafer-scale AI systems, creating high barriers to entry and strengthening its position in the AI hardware supply chain.

Flex’s global manufacturing scale remains a key advantage. Its footprint supports regionalization by bringing manufacturing closer to end markets, reducing logistics risk and meeting evolving trade requirements. Management positions Flex for the AI era through integrated capabilities across compute integration, cooling and power, and it has cited AI-enabled systems to standardize processes and lift factory productivity. The company also continues to highlight North America as an investment focus, supported by prior progress in shifting revenue mix toward the Americas.

FLEX's Competitive Edge Under the Spotlight

Jabil Inc. JBL diversified end-market strategy, global manufacturing footprint and expanding AI capabilities support long-term scalability and operating efficiency. Jabil’s worldwide manufacturing footprint and connected factory network provide meaningful scale advantages. It continues to expand capacity in North Carolina, Memphis, India and other locations while maintaining an asset-light model. In June, Jabil collaborated with Adani Group in India to establish a world-class, vertically integrated AI data center infrastructure manufacturing platform in the country. The focus is on manufacturing AI racks and several supporting infrastructures that are needed for AI data centers.

Celestica CLS benefits from strong AI data center and cloud demand, driving growth and expanding market prospects. Its focus is on product diversification and increasing its presence in high-value markets is positive. Its strong research and development foundations allow it to produce high-volume electronic products and highly complex technology infrastructure products for a wide range of industries. Its advanced manufacturing expertise strengthens its ability to meet evolving AI infrastructure requirements. Celestica currently anticipates 2026 revenues of $19 billion (up from $17 billion expected earlier), adjusted earnings of $10.15 per share (up from $8.75), while maintaining its prior free cash flow outlook of $500 million.

Flex Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of FLEX have gained 168.1% in the past year compared with the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry’s growth of 83%.



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Valuation-wise, FLEX seems attractive, as suggested by the Value Score of A. FLEX trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 30.11, below the industry’s 33.97.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLEX earnings for fiscal 2027 has been unchanged over the past 60 days.



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FLEX currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Flex Ltd. (FLEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cerebras Systems Inc. (CBRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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